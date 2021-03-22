A complex immune system can lead to blood sugar levels

Managing immune health is more than taking multivitamins and continuing them all day long. Yes, it helps, but the immune system is much more complex than that. Recently, discussions about the immune system have tended to settle for maintaining a healthy gut or a proper inflammatory response. These are important elements of the strong immune system, but unfortunately, this complex network of cells, tissues and organs is prone to weakening when the body suffers from certain health problems. One of the underestimated and rarely discussed challenges that can damage the immune system is prediabetes.

according to CDCAbout one-third of the US population has pre-diabetes, but more than 84% of those people are unaware that they have it. Part of the reason may be that prediabetes constitutes higher than normal blood sugar levels, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and the symptoms are usually overlooked. If not addressed, prediabetes usually develops into type 2 diabetes.

Relationship between blood sugar level and immune health

Consumers know that type 2 diabetes should be avoided, but may not understand that the main reason for maintaining proper blood sugar levels is to help support proper immune defenses. there is. Adults with type 2 diabetes have lower natural killer (NK) cell activity than adults with low blood sugar levels.1 Hyperglycemia also affects the immune system in a variety of ways, including impairing the function of white blood cells. At the same time, increased sugar can create an imbalanced microbiome with more “bad” bacteria compared to the normal glucose group.2

However, type 2 diabetes is not the time when immune health complications begin. They begin when the body begins to develop insulin resistance with the development of prediabetes. Researchers at Stanford University studying the effects of prediabetes on immune health have discovered that immune function can be significantly impaired.3 This happens because high blood sugar levels cause cytokine imbalances, which are essential aids in immune cell signaling. These researchers were also able to confirm that insulin-resistant participants had a high proportion of bacterial broutia, leading to further glucose dysregulation and worsening prediabetic status.

Studies on the relationship between blood glucose levels and the immune system have solidified the previously discussed adverse effects on cytokine production and immune cell function.Four Cytokines, which play an important protective role against pathogens and for adaptive immune responses, were suppressed, which also suppressed the body’s immune defenses. Decreased production of T cells and white blood cells, debilitating neutrophils and macrophages, can attack the body and exacerbate potential health complications.

Fortunately, prediabetes is not the end of the road. Affected people can often improve their situation and lower their blood sugar levels, which can also improve their immune health. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends that you take simple steps to improve your diet and exercise to lower your blood sugar. Studies have shown that supplementing with citrus flavonoids can support these efforts. In fact, this ingredient has many potential effects through multiple mechanisms.

Overproduction of inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin (IL) -6 and tumor necrosis factor (TNF) -α is not only a sign of immune system dysfunction, but also the result of elevated blood sugar levels. If unsuppressed, excess exacerbates the situation by exacerbating insulin resistance. As a result, many people with type 2 diabetes are not only more susceptible to infections, but also at increased risk of additional health complications.4,5

Citrus flavonoids play a role in providing natural support for a balanced inflammatory response by activating PPARg expression and inhibiting the activated B cell nuclear factor kappa light chain enhancer. I can.6 Lemon flavonoids also show that the process of balancing the inflammatory response helps increase adiponectin, which is the key to normalizing blood sugar levels.7,8 Examples of flavonoids found in lemons include eriocitrin, hesperidin, and naringin.

Citrus flavonoids have long been recognized for their synergistic effects with vitamin C and are popular for use in multivitamins. In addition, studies have shown that citrus flavonoids can provide strong antioxidant support.9 By increasing their antioxidant capacity, these flavonoids can capture free radicals and support the body’s efforts to reduce oxidative stress. Oxidative stress causes the associated lowering of lipid peroxidation, which affects lowering blood glucose levels.8 By providing potential benefits to a balanced inflammatory response and antioxidant capacity, citrus flavonoids have a health aspect that directly affects the immune system as well as indirectly by helping lower blood sugar levels. May be dealt with.

To fully address the negative effects of hyperglycemia on immune health, insulin secretion and glucose intake need to be improved. Lemon flavonoids have shown the ability to inhibit the DDP-4 enzyme, thereby preventing excessive hydrolysis and final degradation of the hormone GLP-1, which is involved in increased insulin secretion.Ten When multiple flavonoids work together, the body can significantly reduce insulin resistance and improve blood sugar levels.8

When blood sugar levels are normalized, the body’s immune defenses may also be restored. Nature has provided a powerful source of support through citrus flavonoids to supplement efforts towards a healthier lifestyle with good old lemon aids.

Editor’s Note: This content is for informational purposes only. Natural Products Insider does not recommend or encourage the inclusion of illness or drug claims in claims / marketing.

Rob Brewster, a third-generation raw material manufacturer in the natural products industry, is proud to be part of the world of health and wellness. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, he has helped the growth of their company Brewster Foods since joining the company in the 1990s and founded it in partnership with Syntech. Natural ingredients, A global provider of citrus bioflavonoids and extracts. As President, Brewster takes pride in citrus science and continues to invest heavily in citrus flavonoid science for condition-specific applications and overall health.

