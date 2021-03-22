Rapamycin drugs may treat patients with COVID-19: specialists





A team of researchers in India and the United States have confirmed that rapamycin, a drug commonly used to prevent transplant organ rejection by suppressing the body’s immune system, can be reused to treat patients with Covid-19. .. Researchers say the diversion of rapamycin is similar to using remdesivir (originally developed to treat hepatitis C) in the fight against Covid-19. This study was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (Nebraska). According to a peer-reviewed research paper by the reputed international Elsevier journal Chemico Biological Interactions, researchers have shown that the biochemical effects of rapamycin drug molecules show their promise in the treatment of Covid-19. .. The reused drug (rapamycin) is undergoing clinical development processes and toxicity studies for the treatment of other diseases, thus avoiding many steps in preclinical and early clinical development. Therefore, the above drugs can be tested directly in COVID-19 subjects in Phase II trials. Dr. Amjad Husan, Principal Scientist and CEO of IISER Bhopal, said drug repositioning is an attractive solution given the time-consuming development of new drugs given the rampant pandemic. One of the main challenges in the development of antiviral drugs COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears It is a widespread mutation that the virus receives and therefore the drug is considered ineffective. However, treatment with drugs such as rapamycin is said to not face the problem because it acts on the host protein rather than the virus. Rapamycin can also inhibit protein synthesis and block viral replication, regardless of the type of mutant. Apart from inhibiting protein synthesis, this study shows that rapamycin inhibits the immune system protein, pro-inflammatory cytokines. High levels of cytokines in the blood exhibit a medical phenomenon called “cytokine storms.” In this phenomenon, the body not only fights the virus, but also begins to attack its own cells and tissues. Studies add that the inhibitory effect of rapamycin on cytokines is also a promising treatment for COVID-19. Rapamycin is also known to reduce obesity through a variety of pathways, which helps reduce the severity of the effects of COVID-19 in obese people. In addition, the drug is known to induce autophagy, a cell recycling process that helps eliminate damaged proteins and delay aging. Given the high mortality rate of the elderly, studies argue that the anti-aging properties of rapamycin may provide a protective effect against the pathological conditions induced by COVID-10. Another study was recently published in the prestigious journal The Lancet-Healthy Longevity, suggesting the possibility of a rapamycin analog (rapalog) that enhances resilience to SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduces the severity of COVID-19. Did. Successful vaccination promotion may control the infection, but it will not go away. Currently, there are no globally approved drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos