Pandemic and hurt artists get help.Daily cases increase





Portland, Maine (AP) — A new pair of Maine grant programs are designed to help artists struggling financially due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The main arts committee said it made $ 127,000 available to artists and cultural groups through the program. One will support individual artists and the other will be for organizations.

It will cost more to meet the needs of artists and organizations in Maine, said Commissioner Secretary-General David Greenham. The venue for art and culture was first closed when the pandemic disrupted the world economy. “Art is essential to the main success, and the art community is optimistic that it will soon be able to safely welcome the general public to performing arts venues, museums, galleries, artist studios, workshops, fairs and festivals. That’s right, “says Greenham. The commissioner said the money would be distributed directly to artists and groups. Other News Related to Maine Pandemics:

Rise of daily cases In Maine, the number of cases of coronavirus per day has increased in the last two weeks. State public health officials say this is a reversal of promising trends that occurred after the post-holiday surge.

The 7-day moving average of new cases per day in Maine has risen from 165.57 new cases on March 6 to 204.57 new cases per day on March 20 in the past two weeks. The 7-day moving average per day in Maine has increased from 0.67 deaths per day on March 6 to 0.71 deaths per day on March 20 in the last two weeks. The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that it had reported 48,642 virus-positive cases since the start of the pandemic. Authorities also reported 729 deaths. Central Main Healthcare opened a large number of coronavirus vaccine sites in Auburn Mall on Saturday. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, said facilities like Auburnsite help slow the spread of the virus. “Such sites also mean that when the federal government can increase the weekly allocation of vaccines to the state, the main is ready to increase vaccination,” Shah said.

