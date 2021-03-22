Find the difference between spring allergies and COVID-19 symptoms





Philadelphia (WPVI)-Saturday is the first day of spring. But if you’re suffering from allergies, you probably don’t need a calendar to tell it. And this year, in the midst of a pandemic spring, allergic symptoms can be a concern, as many of the signs can be coronavirus signs. “It’s definitely at the forefront of people’s minds,” said allergist Dr. Manab Seagull. Chestnut Hill Allergy and Asma Associates.. He said he was more concerned about allergies this season and when symptoms appeared, people wanted to make sure it wasn’t COVID-19. Many symptoms are the same, but there are important differences. Itching in the eyes, nose, and throat is likely to be allergic, not those that affect high temperatures or the whole body. “Fever is not part of allergic symptoms. If you have severe headaches, body pain, muscle pain or pain, they are more consistent with viral illnesses than seasonal allergies,” said Dr. Seagull. .. And the trees come back to life at this time, usually when they have allergic symptoms. If you have the same symptoms, they may have the same cause. “People will soon begin to experience symptoms if they are not yet symptomatic,” he said. Dr. Seagull said he expects this spring to be a season of allergies, based on the tendency for warmer climates to come early. And another reason to control your symptoms this year? “The other thing that’s really really stressful is knowing that you’re out in public, runny nose, crowded, coughing, and allergic, but around you People don’t realize it’s a problem, “he said. Dr. Segal said that if you are taking allergic medications to prevent symptoms, you should start taking them early before the symptoms appear. He also said he would avoid pollen as much as possible, close the windows, and change clothes when coming in from the outside. The mask not only blocks virus particles, but also helps block pollen.

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. all rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos