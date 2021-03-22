Health
US sends millions of vaccines to Mexico, Canada
March 22, 2021-The United States plans to ship millions of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico and Canada, according to the White House.
Mexico receives 2.5 million doses and Canada receives 1.5 million doses.
“It’s not completely finished yet, but that’s our goal,” said White House spokesman Jen Psaki. During a press conference..
“In reality, pandemics don’t know the border,” she said. “And allowing neighbors to contain the virus is mission-critical to end the pandemic.”
The Biden administration has received calls from other countries to share or lend vaccines. To reutersIn particular, an inventory of unused AstraZeneca vaccine. More than 70 countries have approved the vaccine, but the United States has not yet approved it.
AstraZeneca is preparing millions of doses at a facility in the United States, media reports said. Dose shipped to Mexico and Canada will be rented, and the United States expects the dose to be repaid in return, government officials told Reuters. They did not provide a timeline for shipping doses to Mexico or Canada.
Saki said Thursday that the United States has 7 million releaseable doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but has no plans to share them with countries other than Canada and Mexico.
“We … have many requests from different countries around the world and will certainly continue those conversations,” she said, Canada and Mexico “our neighbors and our partners.” I added.
Several European countries have stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine this week following reports of blood clots and severe bleeding. To the New York Times.. However, European Union drug regulators said the injection was safe on Thursday after a review of 17 million vaccinated people.
Psaki is preparing to deploy the AstraZeneca vaccine if the U.S. is FDA-approved, but will give injections to meet the goal of delivering sufficient doses to all U.S. adults by the end of May. He added that it was not necessary. Three licensed vaccine makers (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) have promised to provide 500 million doses of vaccine to the United States by then.
