College students approaching spring break have feelings about classmates who weren’t: Shot

Hawaii, Florida, Seattle, and Southern France are one of New York City’s dream destinations for undergraduates in New York City who have been forced to postpone traditional spring break college rituals for the second consecutive year due to a pandemic.

“I get a home for 10 people with a pool and I’m crazy about Miami, just below downtown Miami,” said Sile Ogundeyin, 22, a senior economics major at Columbia University. .. Library stairs with his friends.

“I was supposed to be in London to study abroad this semester, so I probably went near London for spring break, probably in Southern Europe,” said Aliyah Verdiner, a sophomore at New York University. 20 years old) said. Brooklyn. “It would have been a lot of fun, but I don’t think it’s this year.”

However, some students were somehow adventurous. On campus, there are many rumors about students who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 by exploiting loopholes for parties and trips for spring break.

“She goes skiing in Vermont with a lot of friends,” said Aliza Abush Mager, referring to her roommate she didn’t name. “She is very excited to go to the party, and what do you say this? Make up for the time lost in the quarantine.”

Abusch-Magder said his roommate called “something in her medical history that doesn’t really affect her daily routine to qualify for the vaccine.”

Other students made similar reports about their classmates being vaccinated, including having had childhood asthma in the past but not now.

“I don’t think it’s ethical,” said Abusch-Magder, a freshman English major in Atlanta. She also questioned the prevalence of such behavior in Colombia, saying she heard many of these stories from high school friends who are currently attending other colleges.

“I think it’s an outlier here. I think it’s standard in some schools,” Abusch-Magder explained. “There is a very high ethical standard here and there is a lot of debate about it.”

It is impossible to know how often college students are vaccinated. Rumors are widespread that it’s happening illegally, but unlike Abusch-Magder’s, most stories seem to be second-hand. And many situations are due to the fact that vaccinated students are actually qualified, work in the lab or in the medical setting, or have underlying health problems at high risk of serious COVID. There is not much overlap in the scrutiny.

White Mikaeri has one of those health problems. “I put in my height, I put in my weight, and it said I was obese,” explained Mikaeri, sitting on the steps of a library in Colombia. Obesity Those who are eligible for the vaccine In at least 29 states.

Mikaeri feels healthy, so it was a bit vague to qualify for such a vaccine. She is also comfortable with her weight and does not believe it is a “comorbidity”. However, she has had breathing problems since suffering from a bad case of COVID last year. She also plans to work as a camp counselor this summer.Ultimately, Mikaeri feels she is eligible for the vaccine in several ways, even if her obesity index is the only one. officially Qualify her

“For a while I think I was really worried about it, and I thought. [my weight] It was bad for me. The clothes weren’t my size. Mikaeri’s voice was dragged out. “But only once in my life, it will benefit me, not hurt me.”

Mikaeri was supposed to receive her first shot the next day, so it still took a few weeks to get a full vaccination. It’s too late to plan a spring break, but it wasn’t a problem anyway, as she stayed near the dorm, worked on paperwork, probably slept a little longer than usual, and decided to have coffee with her friends.

“I’m excited to get vaccinated, but I don’t think it gives me the freedom that no one else has,” said 19-year-old Mikaeri from the Bronx. “I think I’m a little less anxious, but I don’t think my behavior will change. I think there are a lot of dangerous people, so there’s no room for risk.”

New York University’s “Campus” in downtown Manhattan consists of buildings scattered throughout Greenwich Village, with Washington Square Park acting as a campus square. This year, at New York University, the usual spring break week was canceled, so there was little tension between “having” and “not having” the vaccine. Instead, New York University officials gave students a day off and created a three-day weekend in March.

“If you don’t have a COVID and you have a real spring break, you’ll probably want to plan something with your friends,” said Simran Hajarnabis, who was relaxing with his classmates at Washington Square Park. She turned to her friend and jokingly asked, “Do you want to go to Hawaii?”

Hajarnavis and her girlfriend said she wasn’t too worried about getting vaccinated as soon as she could take a shot in time for her study abroad. Next Grade, their third grade.

Aishani Ramireddi was sitting nearby. She explained that she had already been vaccinated with COVID-19, but she is no different from other New York University students. “It’s definitely strange,” she said.

La Milleddy’s mother is a Los Angeles doctor. She says she got the vaccine at her mother’s office at the end of the day because there was an unused dose that would have been thrown away when she was at home for a visit.

Still, she felt inconsistent about it. “Even having it as an option felt like such a privilege.”

Another New York University student, Anna Domahidi from Chicago, had the opportunity to vaccinate, but declined. But she has decided in another way and does not hold it against her friend Lamireddy. But Domahidi asks another friend she says she talked about asthma in his child to qualify for a shot. Domahidi believes he has crossed ethical boundaries despite living with immunocompromised parents.

This story comes from the NPR Health Reporting Partnership Kaiser Health News..