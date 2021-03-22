HIV Signs and Symptoms: What You Need to Know





HIV is more treatable than ever, but that doesn’t mean you want to get this serious illness.

If you have reason to believe that you are infected with HIV, it is important to take immediate action. The medical team can perform various tests to diagnose or rule out the disease. In any case, I need to learn more about my situation.

According to HIV.gov“Today, about 1.2 million people in the United States live with HIV. About 14 percent (1 in 7) of them are unaware of it and need testing.”

In fact, there are over 38,000 new cases of HIV each year. That is, 5,200 people have an illness that could happily endanger their partner if one in seven is unaware that they have the illness.

As you can see, most people are infected with HIV and don’t know it. That’s because they ignore signs and symptoms and neglect to get medical help.

What are the most common signs and symptoms?

Like other illnesses, no two respond to HIV in the same way. However, there are some signs and symptoms that are commonly associated with the disease.

The first thing you need to know is that symptoms usually develop within 2-4 weeks. In addition, these early symptoms usually last from days to weeks (sometimes a little longer).

This is an early stage of infection and is often referred to as acute HIV infection.

Most Common HIV Symptoms Due to Everly Well At this stage, it includes:

sore throat

rash

heat

headache

stomatitis

Joint pain

muscle pain

diarrhea

Swelling of lymph nodes

cold

cough

Weight loss

Night sweats

Of course, these symptoms are related to other medical conditions, so don’t assume that you are infected with HIV.

It is important to understand the difference between HIV and AIDS. Although some symptoms may be similar between the two, AIDS is designated as a condition, HIV is a virus that can cause infection and lead to AIDS.

The symptoms of HIV and AIDS may be similar, but AIDS occurs when the immune system is severely damaged. People with AIDS have weakened immunity and therefore have a series of potentially serious health problems known as opportunistic infections such as tuberculosis and pneumonia. These infections have weakened immunity, making it difficult to dodge individuals and increase their risk of more serious complications.

HIV and AIDS can have similar symptoms, so it can be difficult to distinguish between the two. Therefore, it is essential to consult a doctor. They can perform the tests necessary to provide an accurate diagnosis.

How about fever and fatigue? Do they always exist?

In this case, always a strong word, fever with fatigue is often one of the first signs of HIV infection.

Adding these together can make you feel sick. Symptoms of HIV can appear within two weeks of the initial infection, fever can occur for months to years, and typical fever can last up to two weeks.

Fever and malaise can be a symptom of HIV and other serious illnesses, so it is important to consult a healthcare professional to diagnose and begin treatment.

Questions to your doctor

If you think you are infected with HIV, you are not a doctor. Moreover, if you have this illness, you cannot treat it yourself. An experienced medical team is required to guide the process.

If you have concerns about HIV, it is advisable to ask your doctor a variety of questions.

How does HIV affect my body?

What are the most common short-term and long-term side effects of HIV?

What is the life expectancy of a person diagnosed with HIV at my age? Has this changed over the years?

What types of treatments are currently available for HIV? Are there any clinical trials?

What can i do Keep shape In the middle of a fight against HIV?

If I am diagnosed with HIV, is it advisable to start taking the drug immediately?

All of these questions can lead to many other questions. For example, when talking about a drug, your doctor will share information about what is available, how it works, and when you need to take it.

Not all people infected with HIV develop AIDS, but it is important to know your health as soon as you are diagnosed with HIV. It is important to start medical diagnosis and treatment options as soon as possible to prevent the symptoms of HIV from getting worse or developing into AIDS.

With the procedures and treatments available today, people living with HIV have the opportunity to live a long and healthy life without developing AIDS. The important thing is to get tested and treated as soon as you get a positive diagnosis.

You can also find answers online and more. National Institutes of Health (NIH) website. This is what it says about how HIV drugs work:

“HIV drugs prevent the growth of HIV (make a copy of itself) and reduce the amount of HIV in the body (called the viral load). Low HIV in the body restores the immune system. You are given the opportunity to produce more CD4 cells. Although there is still some HIV left in the body, the immune system is strong enough to fight infections and certain HIV-related cancers. “

The important point is simple. You should work closely with your doctor to ensure that you have answers to your questions and guidance on what will happen next.

The last word

If you have any of the early symptoms of HIV, it’s better to be safe than to regret. Schedule an appointment with your doctor.

Once you know what’s wrong with you, with or without HIV, you can form a medical team to help you fight back.