Know the causes, risk factors, and precautions





Oral cancer: There are various factors that can increase the risk of oral cancer. Read here as the experts explain some of these.

Poor oral health can lead to multiple health problems

highlight Several factors increase the risk of oral cancer According to WHO, oral disease affects nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide Oral cancer can affect different parts of the mouth Did your parents force you to brush and floss twice a day? Rinse your mouth properly after eating? Or did you restrict access to chocolates and cold drinks? Now, these harsh practices were the first step towards healthy oral hygiene and subsequent healthy lifestyles. Oral health awareness is essential to prevent most of the oral and dental conditions, as well as cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral disease affects nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide. Inadequate brushing, overeating sweets and junk food, excessive coffee and tea intake, unhealthy lifestyle choices such as smoking and smokeless tobacco, gaps in healthy routines, alcohol reduces oral health This is a known cause. The prevalence of dental diseases such as tooth decay, gingival inflammation, and periodontitis is common. However, permanent relaxation in proper oral health can also lead to oral cancer. What puts you at risk for oral cancer? Oral cancer includes cancer of the cheeks, lips, mouth, gums, tonsils, tonsils, and back of the throat. It is one of the three most common types of cancer in India. Causes of oral cancer include the use of carcinogens such as tobacco and alcohol, inconsistently addressed tooth problems, weakened immunity, and sexually transmitted diseases. Read again: Caries: You need to be aware of the signs and symptoms of cavities Oropharyngeal cancer is more common in developing countries than in developed countries. This is because the use of tobacco (by smoking and chewing) and alcohol, which are significantly consumed in developing countries, especially India, increases the risk of oral and oropharyngeal cancer. Tobacco significantly increases the risk of cancer of the cheeks and gums, but high alcohol consumption increases the risk of head and neck cancer. The use of betel nut or betel nuts also contributes to the likelihood of developing oral cancer. In addition, what a dental disorder is can later snowball into oral cancer if treated with laziness. Read again: Factors that may affect your gut health: diet, stress, dental health, etc. Tobacco use increases the risk of oral and oropharyngeal cancer

Oral cancer can also result from the human papillomavirus (HPV), a viral infection that is transmitted by unprotected sexual intercourse. The use of tobacco products after being infected with HPV increases the likelihood that HPV will develop into a manifold of cancer. Traces of HPV can lead to laryngeal cancer, especially if the immune system is weak. Oral cancer management includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and routine examinations that may lead to early diagnosis and subsequent appropriate treatment lines, including surgery. Read again: Dental Hygienist: Essential to Ensuring Overall Health, Experts Explain Attention to oral health can play an important role in avoiding oral cancer. Very similar to other areas of your body, your mouth comes into frequent contact with bacteria. However, because the mouth is the gateway to the digestive tract and airways, proper daily oral hygiene is paramount to protecting oral health. In addition, a regular dental examination schedule is an investment in oral health and thus overall health. (Dr. Sudeep Sarkar, Senior Consultant-Nana Bati Super Specialty Hospital On Cosurgery)





