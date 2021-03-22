The anti-cancer drug rapamycin can be reused to treat Covid-19





New research conducted by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal And that University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) In the United States, a drug called rapamycin, which is used to treat cancer, has been found to be diverted to the treatment of Covid-19. According to the team, analogs of this drug are commonly available in India and abroad. Read again- Men die after receiving COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone should avoid taking Covishield jab Studies published in reputable journals International Elsevier; Chemobiological Interaction The biochemical effects of this drug molecule have shown its promise in the treatment of Covid-19. IISER Bhopal said Amjad Hussain, Principal Scientist and Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Innovation and Incubation (IICE) for Entrepreneurship. Many steps in preclinical and early clinical development can be avoided and the drug can be tested directly on COVID-19 subjects in Phase II trials. “ Read again- Wear a mask to maintain social distance and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in school: Experts Antineoplastics may be effective against Covid-19 Studies show that rapamycin targets host proteins and is resistant to infection. Hussein explained that the drug targets a central molecule called mTOR that affects multiple signaling pathways. COVID-19.. Read again- Covid-19 Guidelines During the Holi Festival: The Delhi government urges people to stay vigilant as incidents increase Explaining the challenge, he Coronavirus It is one of the main challenges in developing an antiviral drug for Covid-19. Widespread mutations invalidate one antiviral drug against another. “Treatment with drugs such as rapamycin does not face this problem because it acts on the host protein rather than the virus. Rapamycin inhibits protein synthesis and blocks viral replication, regardless of variant type. It is also possible. At the biochemical level, apart from inhibiting protein synthesis, rapamycin is known to inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokines. “It is known to be tough COVID-19 infection As a result, inflammatory cytokines increase in a process known as the “cytokine storm.” The inhibitory effect of rapamycin on cytokines is also a promising treatment for COVID-19, “he said. This drug is effective against severe infections in obese people Preliminary studies have shown that people with comorbidities and obese people are at increased risk of developing Covid-19. Studies show that rapamycin may help reduce obesity through a variety of pathways, helping to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 in obese people. “Rapamycin is also known to induce autophagy, a cell recycling process that helps eliminate damaged proteins and delay aging. Given its relationship with age. COVID mortality – With more deaths in the elderly, the anti-aging properties of rapamycin may provide a protective effect against the pathological conditions induced by COVID-10, ”Hussein said. Published: March 22, 2021 9:27 pm | Updated: March 22, 2021 9:43 pm







