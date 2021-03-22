Connect with us

Health

Dr. Chorley’s migraine headache led to a catastrophic diagnosis after being paralyzed during class

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Chorley’s high school teacher suffered a stress-stricken migraine and was shock-diagnosed.

Lucy Gallagher, 29, underwent emergency surgery in November 2020 to remove a rare brain tumor after getting sick at school.

Lucy is currently supporting charities nationwide Brain tumor researchBy organizing Wear hat day An event at Bolton’s Essa Academy. She continues to agree with the diagnosis.

“I’ve been suffering from migraines for years, but they’ve always been depressed by busy and stressful work,” she said.

“On November 16th, when I felt a migraine headache, I was trying to teach a lesson. I just wanted to power through. I was sick because I couldn’t see my left eye. Sometimes the teacher taught me.

“By the end of the lesson, the left side of my body had begun to numb. I sat in a quiet room and someone turned on the radio for first aid. Before I knew it, a lot of staff were there. Including the principal who decided to call an ambulance. “

An ambulance arrived and took Lucy to the Royal Bolton Hospital. There she was triaged and said she needed to see a doctor.

Lucy, who teaches religious studies, said: “”They checked everything, including my eyes, and they thought I might have swelling of the optic nerve (papilledema). I was sent to a CT scan and waited for the next 3 hours to see it. Eventually, the doctor came and explained that he found something in my brain that looked like a cyst. “

Lucy was transferred by ambulance to the Royal Hospital of Salford, where relatives were not allowed to attend due to the strict restrictions of COVID-19.

To view cases of coronavirus in your area, enter your zip code below.

“I called the department manager because I knew she was really supportive,” she added. “I was very angry and cried to her on the phone, but she managed to calm me down and reassure me. She was really worried when I called my mother, but don’t cry. I found that I was trying. Do it all yourself. “

Upon arriving at Salford Royal, Lucy was treated for obstructive hydrocephalus and was taken to the theater that night, inserting an external ventricular drain to remove excess water in the brain.

The next day, she underwent a contrasting MRI scan and doctors said she thought she had a rare tumor known as a colloid cyst.

Lucy said: “”They explained what it was, but I wasn’t sure until they had surgery and a biopsy. Two days later, on November 18, I had endoscopic surgery to remove the tumor. ”

Lucy’s surgery was successful because Lucy’s surgeon was able to remove 100% of the tumor during 2.5 hours of surgery. Histological reports confirmed that it was a low-grade colloid cyst that caused obstruction of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and caused life-threatening hydrocephalus.

“After the surgery, my face was so swollen that I couldn’t open my eyes. I was hospitalized for a week, but the worst thing was that there were no visitors. At one point, my mother dropped something for me. I heard her voice outside the hallway, but I wasn’t allowed to see her. It was really hard. “

On November 23, Lucy performed a lumbar puncture to remove the remaining excess CSF and was discharged later that day.

Lucy said: “”For the rest of the time, I quit my job and recovered my Christmas holidays. I was preparing to return to school in January, but I was at home and taught the students remotely as the Prime Minister announced that the school would be partially closed due to the blockade of COVID-19.

“When the school was reopened to all students earlier this month, I came back at the same time, but the timetable was shorter. I can’t walk too far or stand up for long periods of time.

Lucy had surgery to get rid of the tumor
Lucy had surgery to get rid of the tumor

“I’m very fortunate to have a very supportive employer and the kids were great. I’m very open about my diagnosis, tell them what happened and a photo of my scars I even showed them. They kept saying. Are you okay? “So I wanted to reassure them. They are all really compassionate and respectful. “

As part of her new mission to raise awareness of brain tumors, Lucy will host Wear A Hat Day at the Essa Academy on Friday, March 26, to coincide with a national brain tumor research event.

She states: “When I heard about Wear A Hat Day, I was really enthusiastic about attending school. On the day, 1,100 students and all the staff were asked to wear hats and donate to charity. We also sell pin badges that teachers love to wear on blazer and on straps. We have already raised £ 1,210. This is my mother’s employer, Leyland Trucks and theirs. Thanks to a generous donation from the Leyland Trucks Helping Hand charity.

“I am also passionate about spreading the important message surrounding brain tumors and held a rally on this topic to raise awareness of the school community. Surgeons were able to get 100% of my tumors. So I was really lucky.

“But what he can’t tell me is where it came from and why it happened. Only 1% of national spending on cancer research is allocated to this catastrophic disease. I’m as lucky as I am. “

Now in that 12th This year, Wear A Hat Day raised over £ 2m to fund the fight against the disease. This is the recognition and funding day for the UK’s largest and most beloved brain tumor research. This year, Brain Tumor Research is celebrating key workers like Lucy and her school colleagues.

Brain tumors kill children and adults under the age of 40 more than any other cancer, but historically, only 1% of national spending on cancer research has been allocated to this catastrophic disease. Brain Tumor Research, the only national charity in the UK, is dedicated to finding treatments for brain tumors through a campaign to increase domestic investment in research to £ 35 million annually. We are also raising funds to build a sustainable network of brain tumor research centers in the United Kingdom.

Matthew Price, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumor Research, said: Lucy’s diagnosis drives us to continue to find cures for this dreaded illness.

“It’s very moving to see Essa Academy adopting Wear A Hat Day a year after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the UK. Our supporters’ dedication in these unprecedented times is genuine and inspiring. Being targeted, we can’t wait to wear hats with them, have fun, and raise money to fund sustainable research approaching the treatment of brain tumors.

“Unlike many other cancers, brain tumors are indiscriminate. They can affect anyone at any time. Little is known about the cause, which improves patient outcomes and ultimately Increasing research investment is essential to finding a cure. “

You can register to participate in www.wearahatday.org

#WearAHatDay

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: