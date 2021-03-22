Cancer Society: COVID-19 Do Not Stall Colorectal Cancer Screening | Lifestyle





The coronavirus pandemic keeps many of us at home and protects us from the virus that causes COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean we should avoid health checks, and according to the American Cancer Society, cancer screening is even more important. The Cancer Society estimates that an estimated 149,500 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year, with approximately 52,980 people dying from the disease. Black Americans have the highest incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer of all racial groups in the country. According to the Cancer Society, pandemics can widen the medical gap in minority groups unless people are actively addressing the barriers to cancer screening. The reasons for racial / ethnic disparity in colorectal cancer are complex, but primarily reflect risk factors and differences in access to specialized health care, both of which are related to socioeconomic status. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, during which the American Cancer Society encourages people to consult their doctors about screening for colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer (cancer of the intestine) is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States when combined statistically with men and women. Regular screening — fecal immunochemical testing, sensitive guayak-based testing or multi-targeted stool DNA testing—or structural testing (colon endoscopy or computer tomography colonography)—can lead to early death from colorectal cancer Reduce sex. “Studies have shown that screening can prevent colorectal cancer through the detection and elimination of precancerous growth (polyps) and detect cancer at an early stage where treatment is most likely to be effective.” Said Laura Makarov, Senior Vice President of Prevention. & Early detection at the American Cancer Society. “We know that the pandemic interrupted cancer screening. We are now calling on people to talk to their doctors about getting back on track for colorectal cancer screening.” The Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45 and continue until age 75. Screening frequency between the ages of 76 and 85 should be based on an individual’s health status, life expectancy, preferences, and previous screening history. More than half (55%) of colorectal cancers in the United States have correctable risks such as excessive weight, inactivity, long-term smoking, eating a lot of lean or processed meat, not having enough calcium in their diet, and drinking. Due to factors. I don’t eat enough fruit, vegetables and whole grain fiber because I have too much alcohol. Genetic / genetic and medical factors that increase the risk include a personal or family history of colorectal cancer, a particular hereditary syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, and a personal history of type 2 diabetes. “The disparity in cancer screening is clear and likely to increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. William Kans, MD, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society. “Healthcare providers continue to prioritize cancer screening, and efforts to overcome barriers in low-prevalence populations continue to provide the public with safe opportunities to prevent or detect cancer early. Therefore, we must be at the forefront of our focus. “” A recently published ACS study also found that long-term use of aspirin before diagnosing colorectal cancer may reduce colorectal cancer-specific mortality. For more information on colorectal cancer, please visit: Cancer.org.. Source: American Cancer Society

