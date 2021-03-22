Kent coronavirus mutants “can cause heart problems in pets”





Can dogs and cats face heart problems due to coronavirus variants? (Getty) Preliminary scientific studies suggest that variants of the Kent coronavirus may be associated with heart problems in cats and dogs. Researchers say the increase in pets with myocarditis was treated at a specialized veterinary hospital in Buckinghamshire during the second wave. TThe Guardian reports. Cats and dogs are known to be infected with other subspecies, but mainly suffer from respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and runny nose. The veterinarian behind the study Pet owners should not worry unnecessarily But he said more research was needed. Researchers wrote in their unpeer-reviewed study: London (UK), between December 2020 and February 2021, the incidence increased unexpectedly from 1.4% to 12.8%. “ The preprint study is BioRXiv.. read more: The major blockade dates planned throughout the UK are: “How about Dominique?” The moment Matt Hancock fends off Cummings’ criticism during his speech to MP The researcher wrote: “This sudden surge in cases began in mid-December 2020, peaked at the end of January 2021, and then mimicked the curve and timeline of the COVID-19 human pandemic in the United Kingdom due to the B117 mutant. It seemed to be. By mid-February 2021 to past rates. “ The B117 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020 and has since been detected in more than 100 other countries. There are 23 mutations in the genetic code (relatively large), some of which are approximately 40% to 70% more contagious than the previous dominant mutants in circulation. Watch: EU “must not block exports of COVID vaccine to the UK” Luca Ferasin, a senior researcher and cardiologist at the Ralph Veterinary Referral Center (RVRC) in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, told The Guardian: For pets, but not the other way around, we certainly don’t know this. The story continues “But veterinarians need to be aware of this so that they can start testing if they suspect a case of possible COVID infection.” The researchers collected samples from six cats and one dog, and blood samples from another two cats and two dogs. Science Alert reports that they found that pet owners and most of their owners showed COVID symptoms 3 to 6 weeks before their pets became ill. The researchers wrote: “By chance, given the interesting concomitant outbreak of myocarditis in these pets and the outbreak of B117 COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, we decided to investigate SARS-CoV-2 infections in these animals.” Watch: What is a long COVID?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos