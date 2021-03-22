What you need to know about COVID-19 on Monday in London





Recent development: This morning, people over the age of 75 accepted an appointment for vaccination.

there were 1,699 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths Throughout Ontario.

Middlesex-Two weeks have passed since the last reported death in London. How is the situation in the London area? The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) posted 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with no deaths. Of the recent infections, 17 occurred in London, two in Middlesex Center and one in Thames Center. Fifteen recovery cases were reported and 184 known active cases were reported in the area. Six more cases were screened as variants of concern. Only four mutant cases have been confirmed to be positive from the United Kingdom. There are 52 screened mutation-positive cases in the area. So far, 441 additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the London area in March, killing two people. The last death was reported two weeks ago. The number of inpatients is increasing in London, with 13 COVID-19 patients and less than 5 in the intensive care unit. According to the London Health Sciences Center, there are currently eight staff members who test positive for the virus. A fever involving 6 patients and 5 or more staff is ongoing in the medical unit on the 4th floor of a university hospital. Vaccination appointments will be expanded to include people over the age of 75 MLHU states that starting today it is flooded with requests for COVID-19 vaccine reservations from seniors over the age of 75 who are eligible to receive shots. The health department has experienced some challenges with the booking system this morning, but said the problems have since been resolved. They say they will continue to closely monitor the booking system. #MLHU Experienced a challenge with the vaccine reservation system this morning. We will address the issue and continue to closely monitor the booking system. #LdnOnt #Middlesex / 1 & Mdash;@MLHealthUnit Health officials have said they have received a large number of calls and are urging anyone who can book online to do so. You can book appointments online at covidvaccinelm.ca Or call 226-289-3560. As of March 14, Middlesex-London has 54,508 managed. COVID-19 inside and outside the region Southwestern public health reported 28 new cases on Monday, bringing the number of known active infections in Elgin-Oxford to 75. The majority of ongoing cases in the area are 38 in Woodstock. Two Woodstock schools, including St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School and St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School, remain closed after the recent outbreak. Hurompers Public Health posted four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Two of them are South Huron, one is Perth South and one is Stratford. Currently, 15 proceedings are underway in the region. Meanwhile, there were 1,699 new cases across the state and three more died. The majority of new cases occurred in Toronto, with 500 virus-positive.







