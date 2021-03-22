More processed foods, more cardiovascular problems





Consumption of more super-processed foods corresponded to the increased risk and mortality of accidental cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the Framingham offspring cohort. Each additional daily supplement of these foods, a study of more than 3,000 people over the age of 18, gave worse results regardless of human energy intake, obesity, or other cardiovascular risk factors. I was struck. Hard CVD (coronary artery death, myocardial infarction) [MI], And stroke): Adjusted HR 1.07 (95% CI 1.03-1.12) Coronary Artery Death and MI: Adjusted HR 1.09 (95% CI 1.10-3.28) Overall CVD: Adjusted HR 1.05 (95% CI 1.02-1.08) CVD Mortality: Adjusted HR 1.09 (95% CI 1.02-1.16) “In contrast to previous studies, no association was observed between superprocessed food consumption and total mortality,” said Niyati Parekh, MS, PhD, RD, New York University Global Health School in New York City. , And a colleague writes.Online Journal of American Universities of Cardiovascular.. Researchers found that ultra-processed foods provide 58% of the daily calories in the average US diet, bread, meat, and Soft drink Especially as a potential driving force for poor cardiovascular outcomes. This study helps fill the “blank” of evidence that may inform cardiovascular guidelines Consumption of super-processed foodsRobert Ostfeld, MD, MSC, of ​​the Montefiore Health System in New York City, and Kathleen Allen, MS, RD of the Geisel School of Medicine in Dartmouth, Hanover, New Hampshire, wrote: Ancillary editorial.. They encouraged “timely action” to curb consumption of these foods. “From a public health perspective, our study suggests the need for further efforts to implement population-wide strategies,” said Parek and colleagues. “These strategies may include financial measures such as taxation on sugared beverages and other super-processed foods, as well as recommendations on processing levels in national dietary guidelines.” “Importantly, policies need to be designed to simultaneously increase the availability, accessibility, and affordability of minimally nutritious processed foods, especially in disadvantaged people,” the researchers said. Et al. Said. They say that clinicians can also play their part by providing evidence-based nutritional counseling to patients with the goal of designing a healthy diet for individual patient-centered hearts. I added. “Ultimately, the goal should be to make unhealthy choices difficult and healthy choices easy,” said Ostfeld and Allen. Participants in the Framingham offspring cohort included in this study were 3,003 adults without CVD at baseline (mean age 53.5 years, 55.1% of whom were women). The follow-up included clinical tests and a food intake frequency questionnaire conducted every four years from 1991 to 2008. Each person ate an average of 7.5 servings of super-processed foods per day at baseline. The study was limited by a predominantly white population, with higher levels of education and income than the general US population, the researchers said. In addition, potential dietary measurement errors and unmeasured confounding could not be ruled out. Nevertheless, the findings are generally consistent with the literature, including smaller ones. Nutri Net-Santé in France cohort. Parekh et al. Stated that the biological mechanisms behind the association between hyperprocessed foods and CVD are likely to exceed higher energy intake and weight gain, given studies that controlled these factors. .. Other plausible mechanisms are high intakes of food ingredients associated with heart disease (eg, trans fats, sodium, sugar), and additives that disrupt the integrity of the microflora and promote arterial calcification and oxidative stress. May be related to. Last updated: March 22, 2021 Nicole Lou A reporter for MedPage Today, he covers heart disease news and other medical developments. To follow Disclosure Parekh and co-authors reported that there was no connection to the content of the study being disclosed. Ostfeld has a research grant from the Purjes and Greenbaum Foundations and Better Therapeutics, Main Street Vegan Academy, International Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference, T.K. Reported the relationship with ColinCampbell Center for Nutrition Studies and Scientific Advisory Board for Physician Committee for Responsible. Medicine, and Bright Plate; Allen reported that there was no connection to the editorial to be disclosed.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos