Viagra may extend the lifespan of men with coronary artery disease





Credit: CC0 public domain

Men with stable coronary artery disease who are taking Viagra for impotence appear to live longer and have a lower risk of experiencing a new heart attack, a study by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden Journal of American Universities of Cardiovascular Report. Impotence may be an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease Healthy man It is then treated topically with alprostadil. Blood vessels Taken orally in the form of tablets before gender to stiffen the penis, or using so-called PDE5 inhibitors such as Viagra and Cialis, to inhibit the enzyme phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) in the penis and increase blood flow Let me do it. Previously, PDE5 inhibitors lower blood pressure Coronary artery disease Because of the risk of heart attack.. However, in 2017 Martin Holzmann and colleagues showed that men with a heart attack tolerate the drug well, prolong life expectancy, and protect against new infarctions and heart failure. In their new study, researchers sought to compare the effects of alprostadil and PDE5 inhibitors in men with stable coronary artery disease.The patient has an infarction, balloon dilation, or Coronary artery bypass surgery At least 6 months before the start of treatment for erectile dysfunction. “The risk of a new heart attack is greatest in the first six months, after which coronary artery disease appears to be stable,” said Martin, adjunct professor at the Karolinska Institute’s Solna Medical School. Holtzmann says. The registry study consisted of 16,500 men treated with PDE5 inhibitors and just under 2,000 men treated with alprostadil. Data were collected from patient, drug, and cause of death registries. In this study, men who received PDE5 inhibitors lived longer and Low risk Patients receiving alprostadil have a higher rate of new heart attacks, heart failure, balloon dilatation, and bypass surgery. The higher the dose of PDE5 inhibitor, the lower the risk, because the protection was dose-dependent. “is this, Causal relationshipBut registry research can’t answer that question, “Holtzmann said. Patients should be randomly assigned to two groups to see if the drug reduces the risk. One takes PDE5 and the other does not. The results we have just obtained give us a very good reason to undertake such research. “ PDE5 inhibitors are not available over-the-counter as they are available prescription only in Sweden, but Holtzmann hopes that men with coronary artery disease will not hesitate to consult a doctor. “Efficacy problems are common in older men, and our research now also shows that PDE5 inhibitors can prevent heart attacks and prolong lifespan,” he says. Erectile dysfunction drugs are safe and can be beneficial after a heart attack For more information:

“Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor vs. alprostadil associated with survival in men with coronary artery disease”. Daniel P Andersson, Laura Landucci, Ylva Trolle Lagerros, Alessandra Grotta, Rino Bellocco, Mikael Lehtihet, Martin J Holzmann Journal of American Universities of Cardiovascular, Online March 22, 2021 “Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor vs. alprostadil associated with survival in men with coronary artery disease”. Daniel P Andersson, Laura Landucci, Ylva Trolle Lagerros, Alessandra Grotta, Rino Bellocco, Mikael Lehtihet, Martin J Holzmann, Online March 22, 2021 DOI: 10.1016 / j.jacc.2021.01.045 Provided by

Karolinska Institute



Quote: Viagra is a coronary artery disease acquired on March 22, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-viagra-prolong-life-men-coronary.html (March 22, 2021) May extend the lifespan of men This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos