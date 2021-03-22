Brazil receives the first vaccine against COVID-19 through the COVAX mechanism-PAHO / WHO

Brazil, Brasilia, March 21, 2021-Today, Brazil will receive 1,022,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX mechanism. This is a global effort by the Coalition for Epidemic Infectious Diseases (CEPI) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunity (Gavi). United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

This arrival is an unprecedented initiative and marks a historic step towards the equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. This will be the largest vaccine acquisition and supply operation in the history of the world. Delivery is part of the first phase of dose distribution to Brazil. More vaccines are expected to arrive in the country throughout the year.

The PAHO Revolving Fund, which is responsible for procuring vaccines for COVID-19 for the Americas, has sent 1,022,400 AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines manufactured by SK Bioscience from South Korea to Brazil via the COVAX mechanism. The product will land at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, where the Brazilian Ministry of Health has a coordinating center for the storage and distribution of strategic health inputs. The vaccine will then be distributed according to the Brazilian vaccination program.

The AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by South Korea’s SK Bioscience is from the same platform (type) produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in Brazilian soil. It is a safe, high quality product and has been approved for emergency use by both WHO and the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA).

“This is a big step towards saving lives, stopping the spread of COVID-19 and returning to a new normal. We work with Brazilian health authorities and partners to make more vaccines available. We will continue to work day and night to support everything related to vaccination and strengthening public health measures and to be able to fight COVID-19. If everyone does their part, we will do this. We will get out of the pandemic faster and stronger, “said Socorro Gross, head of PAHO and WHO in Brazil.

“The arrival of this first batch of vaccines, and the vaccines offered throughout the year, are hopeful for everyone, including children and adolescents. They are not most directly affected by COVID-19 and are still vaccinated. No, they are suffering heavily from the consequences of the crisis caused by the pandemic, which has serious implications for education, mental health, protection from violence, and food security. Expanding adult vaccination Is an important step in controlling the pandemic and starting to rethink the better. A safer and healthier future for everyone, especially children, adolescents and their families, “said UNICEF, Brazil. One Florence Bauer said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Brazil’s UN system has worked with governments, businesses and civil society to identify and support the needs of the public in responding to the health crisis and its socio-economic implications.

The first case of COVID-19 on Brazilian territory was reported in February 2020. Since then, 11,950,459 and 292,752 deaths have been confirmed due to infection with SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the disease. Data from the Brazilian Ministry of Health as of March 20, 2021.

COVAX aims to provide vaccines to 10-20% of the population of each participating country by 2021. Precautionary measures will continue to be the basis of a pandemic response until the vaccine reaches a larger population. For public health authorities, this means continuous diagnostic testing, contact tracing, quarantine, assisted quarantine, and quality care. For individuals, it means avoiding crowds, keeping physical distances, disinfecting hands, wearing masks, and keeping the environment ventilated.

