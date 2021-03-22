Health
Contra Costa Expands Eligibility to All Residents Over 50 – CBS San Francisco
Contra Costa County (CBS SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County announced on Monday that COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has been extended to all residents over the age of 50, including those without underlying health status. did.
The county cited an increase in federal supply to extend eligibility to more than 235,000 residents between the ages of 50 and 64. People over the age of 50 working in Contra Costa County are also currently eligible.
Dr. Chris Farnitano, Health Officer of Contra Costa, said almost all of the county’s deaths from COVID-19 were among people over the age of 50. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 734 people have died from COVID-19 in the county. ..
“We are already on track to vaccinate qualified groups and will continue to prioritize the most vulnerable groups in our community,” said Farnitano.
According to county data, more than 336,000 residents have been vaccinated at least once, including 96% of those aged 75 and over. The county is targeting one million vaccinations by July 4.
Diane Barges, chairman of the Contra Costa County Supervisory Board, said:
Another Bay Area County, Solano, Vaccines for residents over 50 Regardless of your underlying health.
Health officials said qualified persons can request vaccination reservations through the county Fill out the online form Alternatively, please call 833-829-2626.
..
