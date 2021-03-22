Increased evidence is associated with COVID-19, deafness, tinnitus, and dizziness, researchers say.





paper Researchers say there is more evidence to suggest that Deafness And other hearing problems are strongly related COVID-19 infection, According to a systematic review. Researchers at the University of Manchester and the NIHR Center for Biomedical Research in Manchester, using data from 24 conclusional studies that rely primarily on self-reported questionnaires or medical records, although at least one clinical study is underway. Found up to 7.6% of COVID-19 patients suffering from hearing loss, 14.8% complained of ringing in the ears, and 7.2% reported dizziness. In their review, International Journal of HearingThe researchers said the data needed a more focused study comparing COVID-19 cases with controls. “Patients hospitalized for other health conditions, etc.” “We need to be careful, but we hope that this study will add weight to the scientific evidence that there is a strong link between COVID-19 and hearing impairment,” said Ibrahim Almfarigi of the University of Manchester. Said. According to EurekAlert.org.. Another researcher involved in the review said that many patients were sending emails to complain of hearing problems after COVID-19, emphasizing the “urgent need” for diagnostic studies. Download the FOX32 News app to break alerts Kevin Munro, a professor of hearing at the University of Manchester and leading the ongoing research for a year, said: .. “This is alarming, but be aware that it is unclear whether the hearing changes are directly due to COVID-19 or other factors such as treatment to provide emergency treatment. . “ This call is consistent with the growing urgency to study the symptoms and effects of long-COVID, or those that persist when the infection is resolved. Tinnitus, According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communications Disorders (NIDCD)Is commonly described as tinnitus, but can also be described as a roaring, clicking, swooshing, or bouncing sound. It can be soft or loud, treble or bass, and can be in one or both ears. Tinnitus usually occurs when there is a problem with the auditory system, from earwax blocking the ear canal to more serious problems such as noise-induced hearing loss, ear and sinus infections, heart, blood vessel, and brain disease. I will. Among other things, tumors, hormonal changes in women, or abnormalities in the thyroid gland. It can also be a side effect of certain medications. Texas Roadhouse Founder Kent Taylor, 65, dies after fighting worsening COVID-19 symptoms On Sunday, the family of Kent Taylor, the founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, said: He said he took his life After suffering from COVID-19-related symptoms, including severe tinnitus. Taylor recently promised to fund clinical research to help military personnel suffering from tinnitus. According to NIDCD, service members exposed to the blast can develop tinnitus when the shock waves of the explosion press on the skull and damage brain tissue in areas that help process sound. For some, it may not disappear for some time and can cause mental and emotional distress. “Kent fought as hard as a former track champion, but the recent intensifying suffering has become intolerable,” the statement said. Editor’s Note: If you or anyone you know is thinking of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK (8255)). Details Fox news..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos