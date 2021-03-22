Pa.Updates Mask Guidance for Fully Vaccinated Residents





Trib LIVE daily and weekly e-mail magazine Deliver the news and information you need directly to your inbox. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated its guidance to ensure that fully vaccinated residents comply with federal guidelines and amended mask obligations, officials said Monday. Previous state orders to relax mask restrictions in certain circumstances came into effect. “Vaccines currently available in states and countries are very effective,” said Alison Beam, acting Secretary of Health and Welfare, in a statement that vaccines could prevent asymptomatic infections and reduce the chances of spreading the virus. He said early studies showed what he could do. “But there’s still more to learn about how long the protection lasts and how much the vaccine protects against new variants of the virus,” Beam said. ” According to a new order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated individuals can: Visit indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or physically leaving.

Visit unvaccinated single-family people with low risk of severe symptoms without masks or physical distance, and refrain from known post-exposure quarantine and testing as long as they are asymptomatic. It is important for Mr. Beam to continue to follow the guidelines when a fully vaccinated person is with an unvaccinated person who is at high risk of serious illness or family risk. Said. The guidelines still advise small groups of people and require masks and physical distance when in public. Anyone with symptoms needs to be tested, according to Beam. Two weeks after the second vaccination of the two-shot series, or two weeks after the single vaccination, it is considered fully vaccinated. Throughout the state, more than 1.5 million people have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 and nearly 2.9 million have been partially vaccinated. The provider administers 4.3 million doses. As of Saturday, 24,789 people in Pennsylvania have died from the virus since the pandemic began. Since March last year, more than 988,000 people have been infected with the virus throughout the state. Megan Guza is a staff writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, [email protected] Or via Twitter .. category:

category: Coronavirus | News | Pennsylvania | Top Stories







