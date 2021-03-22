Muskegon County is planning its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic





Muskegon, Michigan — According to a news release on Monday, Muskegon County will host the first walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents aged 60 and over and their spouses on March 27. The free clinic is 221S from 9am to 5pm. It will be held at the Muskegon Community College Health and Wellness Center on Quarterline Road. If all vaccines are distributed before 5 pm, it will end early. The spouse does not have to be over 60 years old. Participants are required to bring a government ID or recent invoice and local address and wear a mask when visiting the clinic. The clinic will provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and a follow-up clinic will be held to ensure that participants receive a second dose. “Our goal was to vaccinate everyone in Muskegon County who was 65 or older and wanted to fire by the end of March,” said Kathy Moore, a public health officer in Muskegon County. I am. “This clinic helps us reach that goal and keep everyone from cracking.” Community members should attend the clinic only if they are not feeling sick, have not been quarantined or quarantined by COVID-19, and have not been vaccinated with another vaccine at least 14 days before the clinic. The clinic also includes health educators who can talk to community members who have questions about vaccines. “Vaccination is a personal choice we all have to make,” Moore said. “Studies have shown that vaccines are safe, but we understand that people may have questions and concerns. Community members are primary care physicians or other We recommend that you consult a medical professional so that you can make your own decisions. “ see next: West Michigan Coronavirus

