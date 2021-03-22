Should I travel?Expert advice at this stage of the pandemic

(CNN) — The already strong desire for travel is only reinforced by global fatigue from pandemic restrictions and the deployment of vaccines in some countries.

And summer Travel The season is approaching in the Northern Hemisphere.

In the United States, many people are already in motion, whether or not they are vaccinated, as seen in the crowd of people enjoying Florida’s spring break and the latest passenger numbers at airport security checkpoints.

Some Americans are waiting for the CDC’s guidance on a fully vaccinated trip, while others with shots are already traveling or planning.

People are asking from different parts of the globe, “Can I travel? And should I?” The answer is by no means universal.

In Sweden, which skipped blockades imposed by Scandinavian neighbors and suffered higher deaths, the Public Health Agency website emphasizes “Great personal responsibility” For travelers to follow local guidance and prevent the spread of the infection.

In the UK, domestic or international travel is currently prohibited by the government. In Ireland, citizens must stay within a 5km radius of their home for exercise. The United States clearly has far less restrictions on movement.

When and how far you can travel, and whether your choice is up to you, depends on where you live and often your own risk tolerance.

Spring break created tensions in Miami Beach, Florida, over concerns about a viral infection. Joe Ladle / Getty Images

Should I travel?

Medical professionals often avoid “yes” or “no” answers, but CNN medical analyst Dr. Linawen has called on vaccinated Americans for recent CDC advice to avoid traveling. Overly cautious In a way that goes against common sense. “

Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, said the risk of obtaining or transmitting the coronavirus in transit was low, especially if people were traveling in their own cars. She said air travel is also very safe, especially if everyone is masked.

“If the risk of the trip itself is very low, fully vaccinated people can travel to different parts of the country to visit their relatives, unless they have a large collection of unvaccinated people. I can’t say. Who is in another household? “

CDC Guidance Vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks with other vaccinated individuals or one other unvaccinated household, Wen said.

The CDC says it will soon release travel guidance for vaccinated Americans.

Even unvaccinated people can travel in a relatively safe way if they want to meet other family members.

“It’s low risk and there is a safe way for unvaccinated people to do it. For example, they can be quarantined and tested before traveling,” she said.

Tony Johnston answered the question “Should I travel” from Ireland from a tourism perspective, not from a medical perspective, but has a definitive answer in the opposite direction.

We shouldn’t travel yet, he says.

Johnston, Head of Hospitality, Tourism and Tourism, said: Leisure research at the Athlone Institute of Technology.

Another wave of the virus could jeopardize its resumption, he said, and said the Irish hospitality industry was still completely shut down. Given the surge in hospitalizations and deaths in the country after Christmas, politicians are calling for a very cautious resumption.

Many Americans are ready to travel, and this month a record number of passengers from the pandemic era are visiting US airports. Scott Olson / Getty Images

What happens when you get there is the key

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said that for those planning a trip, what to do when they arrive at their destination happens in transit. He said it was often of greater concern than.

“The most careful way to move is by car. You can make protective cocoons, get in and out of the toilet, get drive-through food, and bring a wipe when wiping the gas pump. You can refill the tank.

“But again, what increases the risk is what you do wherever you go.”

Florida’s spring breakers gather on the beach outside, but then they go to bars and restaurants. A long-term space. “

Travelers planning to engage in high-risk activities should ideally wait until they are vaccinated, Wen said.

And remember that vaccination is not an “armor suit,” says Schaffner. It is still important to wear a mask and maintain as much social distance as possible.

If you are not vaccinated and are taking high-risk behavior while you are away, you will need to quarantine and be tested when you get home, Wen said.

What’s the best advice for anyone planning to travel right away?

First, “Do everything you can to get vaccinated. If you can’t get vaccinated second, take a test before you go to make sure it’s negative. Third, Where are you going and what are you going to do? Be as careful as you can, “says Schaffner.

He has a colleague who signs off every time he calls “Don’t enter the bar”.

He says it’s good advice.