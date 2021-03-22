Elderly people in Grant County record the worst immunization rates in the state | Coronavirus

Grant County is at the bottom of the list for immunization of the elderly with COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Health reported that Grant County had the lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 65 and over than any other county in the state.
Kimberly Lindsay, the county’s public health manager, said he wanted to inform the community that the vaccine was available to anyone in that age group in Grant County who wanted the vaccine.
As of March 18, 31.8% of people over the age of 65 in the county had been vaccinated. Meanwhile, in Harney County, 46.3% of people over the age of 65 were vaccinated. In Lake County, 43.2% rolled up their sleeves. In Umatira, 46.8%. Tomorrow, 45.7%; Union, 49.5%; Baker, 76.3%; and Malheur, 48.4%.
Lindsay said the county received 800 new vaccines and 100 boosters in a press release on Sunday.
On Monday, she said the county vaccinated a qualified group of people and people on the county’s waiting list.
She said the county had completed Phase 1A Groups 1-7. Lindsay said state regulations do not allow counties to exceed Phase 1B, including adults over the age of 18. For now, she said they are eligible to be on the waiting list.
According to Lindsay, the Oregon Department of Health reported that the county will receive 300 first doses and 200 second doses of the modelna vaccine this week.
She said they would hold a vaccine clinic on March 29 and vaccinate a qualified group of people, assuming the county would receive the planned dose.
According to Lindsay, the county will continue to plan vaccine clinics in Monument, Daville, Long Creek and Seneca.
