



Boston (Precision vaccination) The· General Internal Medicine Journal We published a study by physician researchers at the Beth Israel Dicones Medical Center (BIDMC) to assess the relative effects of COVID-19 on patients hospitalized for viral infections and those hospitalized for influenza. Both COVID-19 and influenza are infectious respiratory viral diseases that can cause pneumonia and acute respiratory failure in severe cases, the US CDC said. Overall, the BIDMC team showed that cases of COVID-19 resulted in significantly more weekly hospitalizations, use of mechanical ventilation, and higher mortality than influenza. The researchers found that on average 210 patients were admitted to BIDMC during the 8-month influenza season, compared to 582 patients with COVID-19 who were admitted in March and April 2020. Did. ) After two months of mechanical ventilation, only 84 (or 8%) of influenza patients were ventilated over all five seasons of influenza. Similarly, the proportion of patients who died was much higher with COVID-19 than with influenza. Twenty percent of COVID-19 inpatients died in two months, while three percent of influenza patients died over five seasons. Further analysis revealed that patients admitted with COVID-19 tended to be younger than those admitted with influenza. Among patients requiring mechanical ventilation, patients with COVID-19 had much longer ventilation (median 2 weeks) compared to just over 3 days for influenza patients. In addition, patients with COVID-19 were much less likely to have pre-existing medical conditions among patients requiring mechanical ventilation. “COVID-19 has been compared to influenza by both medical professionals and the general public, but the detailed objective data available to compare and contrast the effects of these two diseases on patients and hospitals is really limited. “It is,” said corresponding author Michael Donnino, MD. , BIDMC Critical Care and Emergency Physician Doctor, Press Statement. “We compared patients who were admitted to BIDMC with COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 with those who were admitted to BIDMC with influenza for the past five seasons. COVID-19 was found to be more severe and deadly than influenza. It was. ” “Our data show that 98% of the deaths of patients admitted with COVID-19 were directly or indirectly associated with COVID-19 illness, and that patients may have died of COVID. It does not indicate that he died of COVID pneumonia or complications, “added Donnino. The authors believe that rigorous social distance guidance, which came into force last spring, influenced these findings by limiting the incidence and lethality of COVID-19 towards the end of April 2020. It states that it has sex. Patients with COVID-19. This work was supported by internal funding. The author has not declared competing financial interests. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is a patient care, education, and research affiliate at Harvard Medical School. It is consistently ranked as a national leader among independent hospitals in funding the National Institutes of Health. Precision Vaccinations Publish research-based vaccine news.

