Health
Viagra may help men with coronary artery disease live longer
- According to a new Swedish study, the impotence drug sildenafil (Viagra) can significantly reduce the risk of another heart attack and extend the lifespan of men who have already been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.
- Experts also say that the observed heart benefits may be because drugs like sildenafil lower blood pressure, which is a powerful risk factor for heart disease.
- Further research is needed to verify the findings.
Men with stable coronary artery disease (CAD) taking Viagra for impotence not only live longer, but also appear to have a lower risk of having a new heart attack. Recently, a new study was discovered at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Release It is published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (ACC).
“Coronary artery disease refers to the obstruction that occurs in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. When the arteries narrow, less blood reaches part of the heart, and patients may experience symptoms, especially during exertion. There is. ” Dr. Michael GoifmanThe Dean of Clinical Cardiology at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York told Healthline.
“A sudden occlusion of the coronary arteries that leads to myocardial damage is a heart attack,” he explained.
according to American Heart Association (AHA)Impotence, also known as erectile dysfunction (ED), may be an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease in otherwise healthy men.
One cure is Alprostadil, It is injected locally into the penis or taken as a suppository. This drug dilates blood vessels, which makes the penis stiff.
Another treatment option is a class of drugs called PDE5 inhibitor (PDE5i), Viagra, etc. (Sildenafil) Or
“Many men avoid doctors and avoid early signs of cardiovascular disease, but it’s unbelievable that they first appeared in the ED complaint,” he said. Dr. Michael J. Braha, Director of Clinical Research, Johns Hopkins Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, statement.. “This is a great opportunity to identify high-risk cases that are not otherwise detected by developing cardiovascular disease.”
In this study, researchers compared the effectiveness of these ED treatments in men with stable coronary artery disease.
All participants had a heart attack, balloon dilation, or bypass surgery at least 6 months before starting treatment for erectile dysfunction.
“The risk of a new heart attack is greatest during the first 6 months, after which coronary artery disease appears to be stable,” said the lead author. Dr. Martin J. Holtzmann so statement..
The researchers examined 16,500 men treated with PDE5 inhibitors, of whom just under 2,000 were receiving alprostadil. Data were collected from the Swedish patient, drug, and cause of death registries.
Researchers show that men who receive PDE5 inhibitors not only live longer than patients who receive alprostadil, but also have a lower risk of new heart attacks, heart failure, balloon dilatation, and bypass surgery. I did.
Studies have shown that this protection is dose-dependent, meaning that more frequent doses of PDE5 inhibitors carry an even lower risk.
Goyfman said that this study is observational Association During reduced mortality compared to patients taking PDE5 inhibitors (including Viagra) and alprostadil.
“In 2017, Heart’s treatise [that we found] Men with recent MI have a long lifespan [myocardial infarction] Those who were taking PDE5i, “Holtzmann said in an interview with Healthline. “There is one study of diabetics with similar findings.”
“In addition, in the general population, men using PDE5i have been found to have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease,” he continued.
Goifman said the reduced risk of heart attack could be due to how this class of drugs affects certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
“PDE5i is known to cause a decrease in systemic blood pressure,” he said. “And because hypertension is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, in theory, patients with PDE5i may have lower or better controlled blood pressure.”
He warned, “this is a strict hypothesis,” and can only be tested by conducting randomized controlled trials.
“Until that happens, this study is unlikely to change current medical practice,” Goifman concludes.
Since this was an observational study, researchers could not prove that it was a drug that caused health benefits, and experts said further research was needed.
