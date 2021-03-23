Health
“Keep seeking help” – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth
It is estimated that about 10% of people infected with COVID-19 deal with long-term symptoms. What’s not clear is why it happens to some people but not to others.
Some people go for weeks or months with serious health problems. They are called “long-haul carriers” and are long-haul people who fight viruses.
Aaron de Leon barely survived COVID-19 in November.
A 40-year-old Tyler resident was hospitalized thinking he could “survive” the infection at home.
He said the virus almost killed him. But recovery has brought its own challenges.
Deleon said about two weeks ago he knew there was something wrong with his health. He had breathing problems, felt heavy pressure on his head, experienced a fast heart rate and numbness in his legs.
He said he went to his doctor, but he was said to be simply experiencing problems because he was overweight.
Deleon was sent home, but lasted until the test was run.
“The CAT scan showed that I didn’t have a blood clot. It showed that there was a fair amount of water around the heart,” he said. “Doctors said it could be related to Covid. At this point, they have enough knowledge to know how Covid works in people in the long run. I don’t have. “
Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas County Medical Society, said COVID-19 is affecting the heart in some “long-haul carriers.”
Casanova did not deal with Deleon and spoke only in common language.
“We saw a lot of this coming out of Italy,” he said. “COVID-19, which directly affects the heart.”
Health experts outline the potential long-term effects of coronavirus on the whole body.
Review Journal “Nature Medicine” published on Monday, Described the potential challenges of a subset of long-haul carriers: people suffering from organ damage.
“One of their major organs is severely affected,” said Casanova. “Whether it is their lungs, their hearts, their kidneys, and in some cases their brains, and they have confusion or encephalopathy.”
Some people are diagnosed with heart inflammation or myocarditis.
“What we can do is weaken the heart muscle and cause congestive heart failure,” said Casanova.
He urged long-haul carriers to stay in touch with their doctors, especially if they had breathing problems.
Deleon said he had surgery to remove about a liter of water from around the heart, but experienced complications and was placed in a medically-induced coma to help breathe.
Deleon survived and was released from the hospital on Monday.
He described the 22-hour coma escape as an experience “as close as I could be born.”
Although he continues to suffer from numbness in his legs, De Leon has a new wreath in his life and has encouraged fellow long-haul carriers to listen to their bodies.
“You know there is something wrong with your body, keep getting help,” he said.
