



To provide important public security information to the community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber.. We’ll update this story all day with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Monday, March 22nd. 2 new deaths, 178 new cases There were two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,365, the Oregon Department of Health reported Monday. Authorities also reported 178 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state to a total of 161,706. OHA announced that 13 counties in Oregon have submitted letters indicating their intention to immediately provide COVID-19 vaccination to expanded eligibility groups. These counties are Baker, Benton, Deschutz, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Marur, Marion, Morrow, Pork, Umatilla, and Union. By proving, these counties are now Phase 1B, Group 6Before March 29, the previously designated start date for the entire state. Group 6 consists of: Adults aged 45-64 years with one or more underlying disorders at high risk

Immigrants and seasonal agricultural workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing worker

People living in low-income elderly congregations and independent living facilities

Protected and unprotected individuals experiencing no home

People evacuated by wildfire

Wildland Firefighter

Pregnant women over 16 years old Status Get vaccinated in Oregon Online tools have been updated to accommodate this newly added population to be vaccinated. Vaccination in Oregon OHA on Monday with a new dose of 21,629 COVID-19 vaccination Added to the state vaccination registry. Of this total, 14,422 were administered on 21 March and 7,207 were administered the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on 21 March. Oregon is currently receiving a total of 757,970 first and second doses of Pfizer, 740,155 first and second doses of Moderna, and 32,022 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. I will. To date, 901,485 Pfizer, 902,200 Modana, and 54,700 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Oregon. Hospitalization, case, death Authorities reported Monday that the number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon was 116. This is four more than Sunday. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit bed, four less than Sunday. The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Benton (8), Craccamah (29), Colombia (3), Couse (8), Curry (8), Deshuts (6), Douglas (10). , Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (10), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Lynn (4), Marion (23), Multnomah (24) , Pork (1), Tillamook (4), Washington (2), Yamhill (3). The 2,364th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 91-year-old Lane County man who was positive on March 2 and died at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center on March 19. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,365th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 40-year-old woman in Marion County who was positive on March 14 and died at Salem Hospital on March 20. She had a fundamental condition. Number of cases of Oregon coronavirus This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Monday, March 22nd. 2,365: Death due to COVID-19.

161,706: Total number.

116: Hospitalized patient. Oregon COVID-19 by county This is the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed as of Monday, March 22nd. Baker: 699 cases, 12 dead.

Benton: 2,507 cases, 18 dead.

Craccamus: 13,918 cases, 196 deaths.

Kratsop: 807 cases, 7 dead.

Colombia: 1,311 cases, 24 dead.

Coos: 1,803 cases, 24 dead.

Crook: 796 cases, 18 dead.

Curry: 522 cases, 8 people died.

Deshuts: 6,178 cases, 70 deaths.

Douglas: 2,791 cases, 58 dead.

Gilliam: 54 cases. One died.

Grants: 262 cases, 2 dead.

Harney: 283 cases, 6 dead.

Hood River: 1,076 cases, 29 dead.

Jackson: 8,960 cases, 120 deaths.

Jefferson: 2,004 cases, 31 dead.

Josephine: 2,660 cases, 59 dead.

Klamath: 2,916 cases, 56 dead.

Lake: 395 cases, 6 dead.

Lane: 10,579 cases, 140 people died.

Lincoln: 1,179 cases, 20 deaths.

Rin: 3,738 cases, 59 people died.

Malheur: 3,384 cases, 58 deaths.

Marion: 19,099 cases, 296 people died.

Tomorrow: 1,055 cases, 14 dead.

Multnomah: 32,692 cases, 557 dead.

Pork: 3,156 cases, 48 ​​people died.

Sherman: 53 cases.

Tillamook: 469 cases, 2 dead.

Umatilla: 7,816 cases, 82 deaths.

Union: 1,348 cases, 20 deaths.

Warowa: 145 cases, 5 dead.

Wasco: 1,236 cases, 27 people died.

Washington: 21,916 cases, 221 deaths.

Wheeler: 25 cases, 1 dead.

Yan Hill: 3,874 cases, 70 people died. Source: Oregon Health Department Please contact the reporter Natalie Pate ([email protected]).

