we have Multiple graphs and timelines to see case trends for coronavirus in IdahoIncludes a graph showing the 14-day average that Idaho is tracking to determine the appropriate resumption phase.
Monday, March 22
5:51 pm: Over 400 new cases, 7 deaths reported Sunday-Monday
Between Sunday and Monday, Idaho added 403 new COVID-19 cases, 317 confirmed and 86 estimated. The Ada, Elmore, Bonneville, and Canyon counties reported the highest number of new cases.
Since March 2020, 177,760 potentially confirmed cases have been reported in Idaho. Of that number, 143,250 have been confirmed.
Seven new deaths were reported between Sunday and Monday, bringing the state-wide death toll to 1,949. The locations where deaths were reported are:
- Yes (1)
- Bonneville (2)
- Canyon (1)
- Jerome (1)
- Coutoney (1)
- Twin Falls (1)
Eighty-eight Aida Juan are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the latest data available from March 19. 32 of them are in ICU.
Vaccinations continue to increase in Idaho. 611,572 doses were administered to the state. further:
- 382,230 people were vaccinated
- 142,670 people receive only the first dose of the vaccine
- 239,560 people were completely vaccinated
An estimated 99,193 people have recovered.
Idaho COVID-19 Case Tracking Method:
Every day, KTVB is committed to providing the most accurate and up-to-date information on: COVID-19 case study In Idaho.
We track our number Just like the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. However, the numbers are not always consistent with the states, as the totals are updated more often.
The state updates the total number of cases daily around 5 pm
KTVB updates the current total when state and local health districts check the total number of cases. Learn more about how to track your region code before the state releases it.
- “”recovery” Tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state states, “People with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days after onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based on total number of cases, deaths, and available clinical information. Defined as the number of “”
- “Infected (number) A person who has been tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.
- “Potential” case A person who shows symptoms after contacting a person whose case has been confirmed. No possible cases have been identified, but the state monitors the person’s symptoms.
- “The total number of cases” Refers to the total number of confirmed and possible cases. Always clarify the total number of cases confirmed and the number of cases that may be confirmed in daily updates.
At KTVB, we focus our news coverage on the facts, not the fear of the virus. Visit the Coronavirus section for full coverage. www.ktvb.com/coronavirus..
