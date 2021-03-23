Early-stage oral COVID-19 vaccine may begin clinical trials this year

When COVID-19 swept the world, the government fought for a cure. Questions arise in the global vaccination efforts with the COVID-19 vaccine, which we all know and have been approved for emergency use. Is Intravenous Vaccine the Only Way to Achieve Global Vaccination?
One company has announced that the oral COVID-19 vaccine can begin early clinical trials within a year. Oral vaccines are superior to injection-based vaccines, and some are already present in other illnesses.
Early stage oral COVID-19 vaccine
Oravax Medical Inc. is a pharmaceutical company working on the oral COVID-19 vaccine and recently Press release We hope to begin the first phase of human clinical trials in June 2021.
Pills are in the early stages of development and oral vaccines sound promising, but there is no guarantee of success at this time. In addition, if the pill may prove effective against SARS-CoV-2, it may take a year or more before it is approved for use.
In retrospect, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna began their first human clinical trials in March and May 2020 and were only recently approved for use.
The oral COVID-19 vaccine is rated as a “second generation” vaccine that can be designed to be more scalable, easier to manage, and much easier to distribute, a key factor in ensuring mass immunity for the masses. This is an option that has been done.
Benefits of oral vaccines
Oravax is a joint venture between the Israeli-American company Oramed and the Indian company Premas Biotech.
In a press release, Oramed CEO Nadav Kidron states that oral vaccines may allow people to comfortably administer the vaccine at home.
Kidron is an oral vaccine Stored in a normal refrigerator at room temperature, Alleviates logistics problems compared to intravenous COVID-19 vaccine.
so EmailPaul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, warned the world about oral vaccines, saying that the public needs to do proper and in-depth research to prove the value of oral vaccines.
Adding that oral vaccine may help reduce fear, especially for people who are very needle-phobic.
Hunter explains that oral vaccination has many advantages over injection-based vaccines. He explains that intravenous vaccines are generally good at preventing serious illnesses, but not so effective at preventing infections.
Theoretically, SARS-CoV-2 infects the nose and throat first, so concentrating the vaccine in selected areas can prevent infection before it develops into a more complicationful and serious disease.
To date, no data about Oravax has been published yet. Hunter states that the results of animal studies are promising. However, this does not always lead to human results.
Other forms of second-generation vaccines being studied include Spray through the nose.. Scientists are researchers on whether it is possible to provide a vaccine via a patch.
Another company that develops oral vaccines, Immunity Bio, is currently in operation. Phase 1 Clinical trials. However, the vaccine is set to be a booster dose of intramuscular vaccine.
Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)