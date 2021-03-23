Common cold prevention against coronavirus “may affect the entire population”





According to a new study, an immune response from a common cold virus that provides some protection against coronavirus “may affect the entire population.”

According to a study by Glasgow scientists funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC), the hitrinovirus produces a congenital reaction that appears to block SARS-CoV-2 replication in airway cells. Cause

However, as part of further research, they performed mathematical simulations suggesting that such interactions and increased prevalence of rhinovirus could reduce the number of new Covid-19 cases. Human rhinovirus causes the common cold and is the most prevalent respiratory virus found in people. MRC-Professor Pablo Murcia of the University of Glasgow Virus Research Center said: 2.2. “This is because the immune response caused by a mild common cold virus infection provides some temporary protection against SARS-CoV-2, blocking SARS-CoV-2 infection and covid-19. It means that it may reduce the severity. “The next step is to study what is happening at the molecular level between these viruses and their interactions, and to better understand their impact on the transmission of the disease. “We hope that this knowledge can then be used to develop strategies and controls for Covid-19 infection. “In the meantime, vaccination is the best defense against Covid-19.” It also continues from a similar study last year that suggested that antibodies produced by the immune system during a common cold infection may provide some protection against Covid-19. In this paper by researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, we found that some people do have coronavirus antibodies, even though they do not.

