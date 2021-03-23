COVID-19 Update: Less than 50 active cases in Livingston County | Public Services News

Connect with us

Geneseo — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Livingston County fell below 50 over the weekend.

This decrease was seen as the total number of active cases in the GLOW region also decreased to 193 compared to 206 on Saturday.

A total of 61 new cases were reported and there were 72 recovery.

This is county-specific data.

Genesee County reported on Monday 20 new cases of COVID-19, a total of 4,536 cases, since the pandemic arrived in the area in March.

New cases include people under the age of 20 and people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. They include people in the western, central, and eastern regions of the county.

One of the new positive individuals is a resident of the New York Veterans’ Home in Batavia.

The county also reported 19 new recovery, for a total of 3,968.

In Genesee County, 14,008 residents, or 24.4% of the population, are vaccinated at least once. 7,605 residents have completed the vaccine series.

Of the 83 active cases, 2 are hospitalized.

New York has reported a total of 120 COVID-19-related deaths in Genesee County.

There are a total of 109,486 tests of the virus conducted in Genesee County. The results include a negative test with an infection rate of 104,950 out of the 4.14 percent tested.

Orleans County has reported a total of 2,513 nine new positive cases since the pandemic began.

Individuals are under the age of 20 and are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. This includes people in the eastern, central and western regions of the county. Four of the new positive individuals were forced to quarantine before being tested positive.

One of the new positive individuals is a prisoner at the Albion Correctional Facility.

The county reported 20 new recovery totals 2,127.

In Orleans County, 7,745 residents, or 19.1% of county residents, have been vaccinated at least once. 3,687 residents have completed the vaccine series.

Of the 29 cases active in Orleans County, none are hospitalized, according to county health officials.

The state reports 82 COVID-related deaths in Orleans County.

To date, there have been a total of 58,433 tests performed on county residents, 55,920 of which were negative, with an infection rate of 4.30 percent of those tested.

According to the Wyoming County Health Department, Wyoming County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing a total of 2,266 community cases since the pandemic began.

Eight are from the northwestern quadrant, including Attica, Bennington, Orangeville and Sheldon. Three are from the southwestern quadrant, including Arcade, Eagle, Java, and Weathersfield. One is from the southeastern quadrant, including Castile, Gainesville, Genecy Falls, and Pike. Six are from the northeastern quadrant, including Covington, Middlebury, Perry and Warsaw.

Of the new cases, 6 are under 20 years old, 2 are in their 20s, 5 are in their 30s, 1 is in their 40s, 1 is in their 50s, 2 are in their 60s, and 1 is in their 80s.

There was one new incident at a state correctional facility in Wyoming County. There were a total of 510 cases at these facilities. Cases at state correctional facilities are managed by the state correctional bureau and regional supervisory bureau and are not included in the Wyoming County total.

As of Monday, the county had 35 active cases under forced quarantine, 98 in forced quarantine, and 5 in preventive quarantine after an out-of-state trip. In Wyoming County, 8,933 residents or 22.3% of county residents have been vaccinated at least once. 4,545 residents have completed the vaccine series.

Recovery numbers increased by 9 to a total of 2,182 counties.

The total death toll in Wyoming County is reported by the county health authorities to be 49. This is the same number reported by the State Department.

To date, there have been a total of 64,669 tests performed on county residents, of which 62,403 were negative, with an infection rate of 3.50 percent of those tested.

The Livingston County Public Health Department reported 14 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, for a total increase to 3,864 as of Monday.

According to the county’s COVID-19 follow-up map, there are 46 active cases among residents of Livingston County, recording a 10 decrease from Friday.

According to county health data, there have been no hospitalizations since February 24th.

Livingston County also recorded 24 new collections, for a total of 3,774.

Active cases include Geneseo 21. 7 on Mount Morris (2 below). 3 in Caledonia (4 down); 2 each in Avon (1 up), Hemlock (2 down), Globeland, Lima (1 up), Livonia (2 down), Piffard (1 up) One in Dalton, Dunsville, Lakeville.

According to the county tracking map, the county reports 44 COVID-19-related deaths. New York recorded 57 deaths in Livingston County.

Livingston County has conducted 107,874 inspections of COVID-19 among the county’s residents. According to the county’s COVID-19 tracking map, the results contain 104,010 negative results. The infection rate of those tested is 3.58 percent.

According to the SUNY Geneseo COVID-19 tracker, SUNY Geneseo reported 21 active cases in the college community over the weekend. This is one less than on Friday.

A total of 49 people were forced to quarantine and one was quarantined prophylactically. According to SUNY’s COVID-19 tracker, 14 were quarantined off-campus and 7 were quarantined on-campus.

..

