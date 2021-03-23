All 652 Vaccine Providers in 64 Parishs Receive COVID Vaccine This Week





This week, 652 state-wide vaccine providers receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine. These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and clinics, hospitals and more. The complete breakdown is as follows: 251 chain pharmacies (including 116 Wal-Mart, 7 Sam’s Club, 75 CVS, 21 Winn-Dixie in the retail pharmacy program)

158 independent pharmacies

61 hospitals

45 public health providers

39 Emergency care

37 medical practices

29 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC)

11 Community Health Clinics (RHC)

21 other healthcare providers LDH publishes a list of participating providers on its website covidvaccine.la.gov, along with their location and contact information. In addition to these providers, local vaccination events are held state-wide and are also posted on the LDH website. Residents can call 211 to find a nearby vaccine provider or event. Future distribution depends, among other factors, on vaccines that have become available to the state. Participating providers must provide qualified individuals with available vaccine doses. Failure to do so will affect whether the provider will receive future allocations of the vaccine. Eligible residents must contact the participating provider to make a reservation. Patients arriving without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make patient appointments. Only the provider can. Second dose Patients receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will receive a second COVID vaccine at the same location as the first. The appointment for the second dose must be made during the first dose. If a resident misses an appointment for a second vaccination, he / she should immediately contact the provider of the first vaccination to schedule a new appointment. Ideally, if you have been vaccinated with Moderna, the second vaccination should be given 28 days after the first vaccination. If you have been vaccinated with Pfizer, you will need to give a second dose 21 days after the first dose. According to the CDC, the second dose can be safely taken for up to 42 days and can be longer after the first dose if needed. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given in a single dose and, like the other two vaccines, is 100% effective in preventing COVID hospitalization and death. The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be vaccinated. We want everyone to have the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID. We are confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be an important tool for the final end of the pandemic. Eligibility Recent expansions have allowed many, if not most, Louisiana residents to qualify. Check the list below to see if you qualify. Eligibility by age or condition Those over 65 years old

Dialysis patient

All pregnant people

People between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 16 years or older with the Pfizer vaccine alone) who have at least one of the conditions listed below by the CDC. To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions must complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Certification Form. Asthma (moderate to severe)

cancer

Cerebrovascular accident (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Current or previous smokers

Cystic fibrosis

Down’s syndrome

Heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

High blood pressure or high blood pressure

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (immunity weakening)

A condition in which the immune system is weakened due to blood or bone marrow transplantation, immunodeficiency, HIV, the use of corticosteroids, or the use of other drugs that weaken the immune system (immunity weakness).

Overweight (body mass index) [BMI] 25 or more and less than 30)

Obesity (BMI 30 or more and less than 40)

Severe obesity (BMI> 40)

Pulmonary fibrosis (damage or scarring of lung tissue)

Severe neurological conditions such as dementia

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood group disease)

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes Eligibility by workforce category Outpatient and outpatient providers and staff

Behavioral healthcare providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Dialysis providers and staff

Non-Emergency Medical Transport (NEMT) Providers and Staff

Emergency medical clinic providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers), unpaid family caregivers, home caregivers (including elderly and young people 16 years and older receiving community or home care, and clients of home care institutions)

American Sign Language (ASL) and Foreign Language Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) work in a community and clinic-based environment and are both deafblind and deafblind clients.

Staff working in collective facilities (prisons / prisons, shelters, dormitories, rehabilitation / detox centers, group homes)

Health-related support personnel (laboratory staff, morgue staff in contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

School of medical students, residents and staff

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State legislature

Key State and Local COVID Emergency Response Personnel

Some election staff prior to the April elections

Teachers and other support staff working in the field or day care from kindergarten to high school

Bank teller

Children, adolescents and family service workers

clergyman

Construction worker

Energy worker

Food and agricultural workers

Food service (restaurant) workers, hotel workers and other hospitality workers

Frontline civil servants

Grocery worker

Higher Education Teachers / Staff

IT and telecommunications workers

Judges, court officials, court and official clerk, district attorney and public defender

Manufacturing worker

Media worker

Postal worker

Workers for public and private security and emergency preparedness

Public health workers

Public security technician / worker

Transport workers, including pilots

Veterinarian and support staff

Water and sewage workers

Waste management workers

