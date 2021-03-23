Glasgow’s director of health apologizes after reporting details of a “serious failure” at an infected super-hospital





The director of health apologized after a catastrophic report confirmed a “serious failure” at a children’s hospital suffering from an infectious disease. NHS boss Jane Grant is “really sorry” after reports that two of the 22 deaths at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Glasgow are related to the bacteria picked up there. Said. Four Health Director apologized after a catastrophic report to a sick children’s hospital in QEUH, Glasgow Credit: Alamy Four NHS GGC boss Jane Grant says she is “really sorry” An independent review led by Professor Mike Stevens (fully published today) also found that one-third of 118 infections were “most likely” to be related to the healthcare environment. .. The discovery of the shock occurred after 84 children and adolescents who had been treated for blood disorders, cancer, or related conditions with RCH were attacked. Ms Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board, said: “For families, children and adolescents, getting cancer treatment is already incredibly difficult and I am very sorry that it caused more pain.” We talked on Friday about how a broken-hearted mother, Kimberly Darok, 36, believes in her daughter. Millie Maine is an unknown victim The report section states: Bugs were the main cause of death for one child I picked it up at the hospital. Lanark’s 10-year-old Millie died in 2017 after being infected with a line of cancer drugs in her body and suffering from toxic shock. Four Millie Maine, 10 years old, died after getting a bug in the hospital Credit: PA: Press Association Four Anas Salwar called for a public inquiry into Millie’s death Credit: Getty Anas Sarwar, the leader of the Scottish Labor Party, who has supported the family, said: “The failures found are directly related to the hospital environment and would not be apparent without the courage of NHS whistleblowers.” He called for a public inquiry into Millie’s death and an investigation into the fatal accident. The report reveals serious failures in infection prevention and control, governance and risk management at the £ 850 million Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where children’s institutions are based. One-third of infection episodes were assessed to have serious or significant effects on patients, with knock-on effects of additional treatment, longer hospital stays, or delayed planned procedures. Donald Cameron, Executive Director of the Scottish Conservatives, said: This cannot be repeated. “ Exclusive Blood bath The throats of Glasgow murder victims were cut with a machete after the “Celtic v Rangers Line” River drama The body of a canoeist withdrawn from a river in Scotland after being reportedly in need of water Exclusive Jab Chaos About 60,000 vaccine slots were missed in Scotland last week in the turmoil of letter delays Train billing Two Scottish schoolgirls “hidden from staff” trapped overnight on the train FLOUT LOUT Scottish teens are fined fourth for breaking the blockade after an illegal house party “unacceptable” Celtic fans suspended by the company over the sneaky racist abuse of Rangers star Morelos Secretary of Health Jean Freeman said: “Efforts have been made to improve and adopt the culture of transparency, openness and clinical leadership that I expect.” Approximately 43 recommendations included improved environmental surveillance and how to sample and perform tests. [email protected] Mom fights for children’s lives in “Super Hospital” We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video about The Scottish Sun?Send us an email with [email protected] Or call 01414205300

