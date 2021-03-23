Survey of US Smokers and Vapors During COVID

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome During the epidemic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused by coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), some people are at increased risk of developing severe complications.

These include the elderly, those with underlying health, and those with weakened immunity. Previous studies have also associated smoking as a risk factor for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Due to concerns about smoking, which is a risk factor for serious illness due to COVID-19, understanding nicotine and tobacco usage patterns is essential for preventive efforts.

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital aimed to understand changes in cigarette and e-cigarette usage behavior in adults in the United States. They found that one-third of smokers and one-quarter of users of arcs or e-cigarettes increased their use during the pandemic, primarily due to stress.

Meanwhile, 26% and 41% of smokers and e-cigarette users reported attempting to quit smoking during the pandemic, respectively. Users feel that the use of these products increases the risk of more serious consequences of COVID-19 or infection.

Research background

The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet. Managing potentially changeable factors associated with the risk of severe illness and death is essential to preventative efforts as they continue to pose a threat to the healthcare system. These include smoking.

Smoking increases the risk of respiratory viral and bacterial infections. It is also associated with worse consequences for people infected with SARS-CoV-2. It is also well known that cigarette smoke reduces the immune defenses of the respiratory tract, and behavioral aspects of smoking, such as hand-to-mouth movement, can contribute to increased viral infections.

Past evidence and health agencies have tagged smoking as a risk factor for serious illness from SARS-CoV-2 infection. On the other hand, there is a lack of data on the association between e-cigarette use and COVID-19 results. However, there was concern that vaping was linked to an increased risk of COVID-19 among young people.

Understanding the specific issues of COVID-19 and smoking is essential. This includes how smoking is associated with adherence to protective behavior. Understanding these will help you assess clinical risk, create health messages, and detect targets for intervention.

the study

To reach the findings displayed on the preprint server medRxiv*, The team conducted a cross-sectional survey of 1,024 adults over the age of 18 and reported their use of tobacco or e-cigarettes over the past six months.

They were hired to participate in the Amerispeak Panel survey through mail, phone, and field interviews.

The team found that 45% of smokers reported no change in smoking and 33% had increased smoking since the advent of COVID-19 due to stress.

(A) Opinions among smokers in the last 6 months about smoking and the risk of being infected with COVID-19, or the risk of having more serious consequences. (B) Opinions on the risk of using e-cigarettes / vaporizing and obtaining COVID-19, or the risks of having more serious consequences among e-cigarette users / vapor smokers in the last 6 months.

Researchers have discovered various forms of stressful factors, such as total stress, financial problems, and increased working hours. All of these have contributed to the increased use of flammable cigarettes.

In addition, the team found that higher stress levels were associated with increased smoking. Approximately 41% of e-cigarette users reported no change in vaping and 23% reported increased use. Also, due to COVID-19, 26% of smokers and 41% of e-cigarette smokers attempted to quit smoking.

“The findings highlight the range of behavioral responses that users of addictive products have in response to an ongoing pandemic,” the researchers pointed out in the study.

Overall, the team found that the survey provided a glimpse into people’s smoking during a pandemic and how they perceive smoking cessation.

“Working with smokers and e-cigarette users to provide smoking cessation assistance during this time may help to help quit smoking attempts and reduce stress-related product use increases,” the team said. I added.

The team also recommended proactively providing smoking cessation aid to help those who want to quit smoking. This support may help reduce the increase in product use associated with stress during a pandemic.

*Important Notices

medRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they are not peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.