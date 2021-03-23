National Foundation Day-One year from the start of the first blockade

It’s been a year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to stay home to stop the coronavirus epidemic in a live speech to British countries.

When the first national blockade was announced, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the United Kingdom was 335, four of whom were in Wales.

Since then, more than 126,000 Covid-19 deaths have been suspected in the United Kingdom, and 5,488 Covid-related deaths have been reported to the Welsh Public Health Service in Wales.

Since the blockade in March, people have been unable to see their loved ones, visiting relatives and friends in hospitals and nursing homes, social distance, wearing masks, and having to stay home until recently. There were some restrictions.

We have also seen firebreaks, regional blockades, and national blockades take place within the last 12 months to stop the spread of the virus.

Remember, a year after the first blockade in Britain, there was a minute of silence at 12:00 noon and a national gateway rally at 8:00 pm for those who died in the pandemic.

Many prominent buildings and landmarks across the country, such as Theater Clwyd, Flint Castle and Deeside Rainbow Hospital, turn yellow in the evening.

Cllr. Marion Bateman, chairman of the Flintshire County Council, said:

Last year it was difficult for all of us as the pandemic revealed a huge challenge before us. Many of us will be impressed by the tragic loss of relatives, friends, neighbors and colleagues. There are so many situations where people can’t say goodbye to their loved ones and we can’t all get together to understand such a tragedy and provide the comfort and support we need to recover. .. Now it’s complete to look back on our pandemic journey, remember what was robbed of us during these worrying times, and how we can help each other move forward in the coming months. Suitable for

Cllr. Ian Roberts, leader of the Flintshire County Council, said:

Undoubtedly, all of our daily lives have been immeasurably confused and changed over the last 12 months. We have all sacrificed a lot of freedom that we took for granted. On March 23, we correctly remember those who succumbed to the pandemic and the broken heart that many families suffered. We must also look back and admire the efforts, skills and determination of those who aim to keep us safe and continue to perform important services at this time. Our medical services, emergency services and caregivers have been enthusiastic about our care and protection. The council staff, frontline and support services have put a great deal of effort and commitment to ensure that the basic services we provide are maintained. Our schools, colleges and universities are tired of their determination to maintain educational services and support for children and adolescents. Thanks to the great efforts of many people such as shop workers and delivery drivers, we were able to continue our daily lives. We have made great strides in the last few months on our understanding of the coronavirus and what we all have to do to keep each other safe. Gradually approaching deregulation and returning to normal levels is the time to ensure that we continue to comply with the rules more than ever before.

Welsh Minister Mark Drakeford will be attending the National Coronavirus Memorial Event today at 5:15 pm.

This event brings the nations together to pay homage to those we have lost and to express sympathy for those who mourn our loved ones.

This is your chance to look back at how the pandemic has had a profound impact on all Welsh communities and celebrate how the people of those communities have supported each other.

Eifer Up Grin read a poem specially written by a Welsh national poet to commemorate, and the Morriston Hospital Emergency Department Choir recorded a special performance for this event.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a silent prayer at noon to commemorate those who died at noon last year.

Mark Drakeford said,

Over the last 12 months, the pandemic has upset all our lives. Too many families have lost loved ones and close friends, and many have not had the opportunity to say goodbye because of all the changes that the coronavirus has brought to our lives. “Looking back on last year, it’s not really important to have the opportunity to unite to overcome this difficult time and support each other.

The National Coronavirus Memorial Event will be announced by Hugh Edwards and will air on BBC One Wales and S4C at 5:15 pm.

