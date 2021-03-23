LA County health experts warn that COVID-19 cases may increase if safety measures decline

Health officials in LA County have warned that COVID-19 cases could increase if the general public were inadequate in terms of safety measures.

Coronavirus cases are currently declining in the Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

“Our number of cases is now at the level seen in the early days of the pandemic,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

LA County has received 3,234,989 coronavirus vaccines and 1,057,794 second doses as of March 17. However, Dr. Feller warns of a possible increase in cases.

“When we see a surge in cases in a week in places like Michigan and now back to 3,000 cases a day, we’re worried here. What happened during this pandemic? Never. This country and other countries haven’t affected us here in LA County, so we’ll keep moving cautiously and slowly, “Feller said.

British variants are distributed in places like Michigan and Florida, but not in California, Feller said.

“From the lab’s report, the numbers here have dropped slightly. They didn’t really make up much more than about 10% of the samplings we’ve done so far,” she said.

Feller said he was concerned about “a variant of California.”

“The variants in circulation here in LA County are the so-called California variants. Over 50% of the samples actually indicate that people are positive for the California variant. The variant is labeled Variant. Increasingly, there is increasing evidence that California variants are also likely to be infectious, raising concerns, which actually explains why such cases were seen during the surge. It’s something to do, “she said.

She talked about how to prevent variants from becoming dominant.

“For all of us, the best way to prevent the variant of concern from becoming more dominant is to stop the infection. People know that we want to act more aggressively when we resume. Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions, but we don’t want the community’s infection rate to recover easily. It’s just a disaster caused by increased community infection. Instead, new places like schools will be created or reopened. Disasters will cause variants to dominate more opportunities, so the next few , 4 weeks is a lot of resumptions, so we need to be very careful here, “Feller said.

Dr. Christina Ghaly said authorities are paying attention to the “R”. This is the average number of people who continue to get infected.

“These are small changes, but the’R’has been steadily rising for the past few weeks. We want you to observe it carefully and do everything you can to help people maintain their behavior. Reduce communication as much as possible. “

Garry cautions people to stay vigilant.

“Be aware of the basics we know. Stop the infection of this virus within our community. It’s easy. When you’re out or out of the house Continue to wear face covers and masks. Keep as far away as possible and wash your hands. “

Dr. Feller said next week that he would provide the latest figures for variants within the community.

Data show that 21 states in the United States are currently experiencing a surge in daily infections, and some European countries have returned to blockades.

