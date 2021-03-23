Cancer screening: time to catch up





Cancer screening was postponed by many while we stayed safer at home. Delaying the detection of various forms of cancer by just a few months can make treatment more difficult and reduce the chances of survival. Below is a guide to cancer screening and who should be tested when. Breast cancer Mammogram — X-rays of the breast — are often the most effective way to detect breast cancer early when treatment is more than 90% successful. Mammograms are exposed to low doses of radiation. For most people in the following age groups, the benefits of regular mammograms outweigh the risk of radiation exposure. Women aged 50-74 with average risk: Every two years, according to the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF).

Women at average risk between the ages of 45 and 54: annually, according to the American Cancer Society.

People at high risk of breast cancer because of their family history or their medical history can consult with their healthcare provider to start screening before the age of 40. Cervical cancer Papanicolaou stains look for precancerous cells that can develop into cancer without treatment. The HPV test looks for human papillomavirus, which can trigger cells to develop into cancer 21-29 years: Papanicolaou stain specimens should start at 21 years. With a normal test, you can wait three years before the next test.

30-65 years old: Talk to your healthcare provider about what suits you best. With a regular Papanicolaou smear, you can wait the next three years. With a regular HPV test, you can wait five years for the next test. If both tests performed at the same time are successful, you may be able to wait 5 years before retesting.

65+: For example, if you have had regular screening for several years, or if you have your cervix removed as part of a hysterectomy, your provider may advise you that you do not need to be screened. Colon cancer Colon cancer usually begins with precancerous polyps in the colon or rectum. Detected polyps can be removed before they become cancerous. A Colon endoscopy Very thorough, doctors can remove polyps and other suspicious tissue for examination. Stool tests collected at home are about as accurate as colonoscopy, but cannot be treated immediately. Average risk of colon cancer between the ages of 45 and 75: People in this age group should undergo colon endoscopy every 10 years. Black adults of all ages, including those under the age of 50, have a higher frequency of colon cancer and are more likely to die of colon cancer than white adults.

76-85 years: Talk to your healthcare provider about your overall health and previous screening history. Current evidence shows that there is little benefit to screening everyone in this age group. lung cancer Low-dose computed tomography (low-dose CT scan) is used for screening lung cancer.. The test is quick and painless, but there is a risk of low levels of radiation exposure. 20 packs of smoker, currently smoker or quit smoking within the last 15 years 50-80 years old (pack year is measured by multiplying the number of packs smoked daily by the number of years In the case of, 1 pack year per day becomes 20 pack years, and 2 packs per day for 20 years becomes 40 pack years.) Screening for ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, testicular, and thyroid cancer has not been shown to be effective in reducing mortality, according to the USPSTF.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos