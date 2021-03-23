Timeline of events from the Covid-19 pandemic in Warrington





Over the last 12 months, everyday life has changed immeasurably.

In early 2020, all of us were ordered to stay home right away, had to wear a face mask while shopping, and were as simple as having a drink in a pub or eating out in a restaurant. I couldn’t predict that I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the fun.

Believe it or not, it’s been a year since Boris Johnson established his first prime minister. Coronavirus Blockade. Since then, hundreds of loved ones have died in Warrington, and front-line members of the NHS staff have been infected with the virus. However, in adversity, residents also showed incredible kind behavior within the community. This is how the Covid-19 pandemic has ever happened in our town. March 10 – Wallington Town football The season was interrupted, defeating Matlock Town 3-2 at Cantilever Park and returning with a two-goal difference.

March 11 – The first case of Covid-19 in Warrington has been identified. The resident recently returned from a trip to Italy and was placed in self-quarantine.

March 12-Wallington Wolves play last ever Rugby league Suspended by a pandemic and won 38-4 at Hull FC. March 13-Elections for the Autonomous Region Parliament and Police and Crime and Commissioners scheduled for May will be postponed for one year.

March 18 – Non-urgent, selective surgery at Warrington Hospital has been postponed to free the bed for coronavirus patients.

March 19 – A 59-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 died at Warrington Hospital. This is believed to be the first coronavirus-related death in town.

March 20 – Schools across the country will last open and will be closed until the majority of students are notified. Padgate Academy and Birchwood High School announced a partial closure earlier in the week. Many teachers were ill and were closed to groups for some years.

March 23 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces an unprecedented blockade in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

March 26-Wallington Walking Day, scheduled for July 3, will be canceled in just one of a few times in its history. The Neighborhood Weekender in Victoria Park will also be postponed until 2021. The 2019/20 Northern Premier League season will be declared invalid without promotion or demotion, and Warrington Town will be in third place. The first applause for our caregivers will be held and will run for 9 weeks. March 28 – Warrington’s three recycling centers were closed after a huge line of people traveling to the tip was formed. April 12 – The number of coronavirus cases at Warrington Hospital peaked in the first wave, reaching 124.

April 15 – Former nurse practitioner at Hollins Park Hospital rugby League player died at the age of 53 after being infected with the coronavirus. Colleagues pay tribute to “a selfless man who always puts the patient and his colleagues first.” It has been revealed that a temporary corpse detention center will be set up at Walton Hall and Gardens “as a precautionary measure”. But in the end you don’t need the facility. April 20 – Legendary Warrington, Ben Westwood Wolf Rejuvenate at Warrington Hospital by handing out free bacon batties forward. April 28 – 37 residents of Warrington’s long-term care facility have been found dead so far. In addition to the 79 deaths announced at Warrington and Halton Hospitals, this means that the town’s death toll has exceeded 100.

May 6 – The town’s coronavirus deaths reached 150, with 93 arriving at Warrington and Halton hospitals and an additional 57 arriving at long-term care facilities.

May 7 – Warrington Wolves reveals that it is facing a loss of at least £ 1 million due to the coronavirus.

May 10 – The government has announced that it will begin to gradually relax blockade restrictions.

May 11 – Covid-related deaths at the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust exceeded 100.

May 14-The Tour of Britain, which was scheduled to pass through Warrington in September, has been postponed.

May 20 – Joselito Habab, known as Jo, a nurse at Warrington Hospital, died after being infected with a coronavirus while working at the forefront of a pandemic. The 46-year-old has been working for a trust for 18 years and has been described as “a kind and compassionate gentleman who has touched so many lives in so many different ways.” Since then, sincere residents have raised over £ 13,000 to support his family. June 1-The blockade began to be eased, allowing groups of six to meet outdoors, and the school was reopened to groups of several years the following week. With the reopening of Ikea, there will be a huge number of queues for shoppers and drivers. June 7 – The reopening of the town’s primary school, scheduled for the next day, will be delayed by a week, just a few hours in advance.

June 8 – The funeral of Joselito Khabab was held and a hearse passed Warrington Hospital before worship. June 15 – Public transport passengers must wear face covers, but the non-required shop will reopen.

July 4 – Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen and the 2 meter rule has been reduced to 1 meter.

July 6 – The new £ 11m Warrington Market opens for the first time. July 24 – Face covers are required for shops in the UK.

August 3 – The Eat Out to Help Out scheme is rolled out with a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages. Warrington charges about 337,000 meals and the government charges more than £ 1.7 million.

August 5 – Warrington Hospital has only one Covid-19 inpatient.

August 8-Warrington Wolves will reopen the Super League, beating Hull Kingston Rovers 40-10 in a closed room at Leeds Rhinos’s Headingley Stadium for the first time in five months. September 1st – School will begin reopening for all students for the new semester.

September 14 – The Warrington Autonomous Region Council warns residents not to visit other people’s homes as incidents increase in the town. Warrington Hospital has recorded the first Covid-related deaths in three weeks.

September 19-Wallington Town played for the first time in more than six months, winning 2-0 at Bassford United.

September 22 – A curfew that requires pubs, bars and restaurants to be closed by 10 pm will be enforced and only table service will be provided.

October 13 – Warrington Hospital was named Winner of the London Business School Innovation Awards for innovations that reduced mortality and improved the speed of recovery from illness in coronavirus patients. Instead of using a ventilator, doctors have changed the “black box” that is usually used to help breathe in sleep apnea patients.

October 14 – Warrington was first placed in Layer 2 with the introduction of a three-tier restriction system.

October 27 – Warrington has moved to Tier 3 limits. This means that alcohol can only be served with a sufficient amount of food and travel to other areas should be avoided.

October 29 – The number of coronavirus cases at Warrington Hospital reached 145, exceeding the maximum recorded in the first wave.

November 3 – Coronavirus cases shorten the regular Super League season and extend the playoffs.

November 5 – Schools and colleges remain open, but England moves to another national blockade for four weeks. “Non-elite” sports will be discontinued and the Warrington Town season will be put on hold. Meanwhile, the death toll from Covid-19 at Warrington Hospital has reached 200.

November 24 – From December 23 to 27, it was announced that up to three households would be allowed a Christmas bubble. But this will be reduced later only for Christmas.

December 2 – With the second national blockade lifted, Warrington will return to a stricter version of Tier 2 with the “substantial diet” rule still in place.

December 8 – 90-year-old Margaret Keenan from Coventry is vaccinated for the first time in the world.

December 15 – Retired GP Phillip Leech, 98, became the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Warrington. December 19 – The fourth layer of coronavirus restriction was introduced after the discovery of a new variant that spreads rapidly in the United Kingdom.

December 24 – Warrington Hospital’s Covid-19 deaths reached 300.

December 26 – Warrington will return to Tier 3 action, with pubs and restaurants that can only open for takeaway as a result.

December 31-Warrington moves to Tier 4. That is, unless there is a “reasonable excuse”, non-essential retailers should be closed and residents should not leave the house.

January 1-Warrington’s case rate hit a record high, with 1,196 positive tests returned last week, up from 534 in the seven days before Christmas.

January 4-Third national blockade, including school closures, will be imposed.

January 6 – So far, Warrington has received about 2,500 vaccines.

January 11 – Halliwell Jones Stadium and Grappen Hall Cricket Club open as asymptomatic Covid-19 test center. January 19 – The number of coronavirus cases at Warrington Hospital reached its highest level of 243 during the pandemic.

January 20-Warrington was hit by a widespread flood during the third national blockade following Storm Christophe, evacuating about 300 residents and flooding about 100 homes. February 1-Covid-related deaths at Warrington Hospital exceeded 400.

February 10 – More than 150 people were fined for violating the Covid blockade in Warrington in 2021 alone, Cheshire police said.

February 22 – Boris Johnson announces “roadmap” from blockade restrictions.

February 24 – Warrington Town’s 2020/21 season has officially ended following the announcement of the FA.

March 3-Neighborhood Weekender will be moved to a new date in September, with James replacing Ian Brown as the headliner for Saturday night.

March 7 – More than two in five Warrington received the first dose of the vaccine, for a total of 70,818 jabs.

March 8 – The restrictions have begun to be lifted and the school has reopened.

