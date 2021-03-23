Eating processed meats may increase the risk of dementia, the study says

British scientists have found a link between eating processed meats and the risk of dementia. Believe it or not, what we put on the plate can play an important role in protecting us from illness.

Researchers at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom have studied the potential link between eating processed meats and developing dementia. According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data, the total number of people with dementia is projected to reach 152 million in 2050, with health status ranging from 5% of people over the age of 60 worldwide. Affects 8%.

Scientists examined data provided by UK Biobank, a database containing genetic and health information for 493,888 people between the ages of 40 and 69. In particular, we examined how often participants ate different types of meat. They did not specifically assess the impact of a vegetarian or vegan diet on the risk of dementia.

Processed meat and risk of dementia

The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that eating 25 grams of processed meat daily was equivalent to one bacon and increased the risk of developing dementia by 44%. Therefore, this large study suggests that diet may play an important role in disease prevention.

In particular, the study diagnosed 2,896 cases of dementia in an average 8-year follow-up, with stakeholders generally older, financially disadvantaged, more likely to smoke, less physical activity, and stroke. It is reported that it is easy to wake up. Medical history and history of familial dementia, and likely to be carriers of genes highly associated with dementia.

Researchers have found that certain participants are 3 to 6 times more likely to develop dementia due to well-established genetic factors, but whether a person is genetically predisposed to develop dementia. Regardless, the risks of eating processed meats look the same, he said.

Can untreated lean meat prove protection?

In addition, the study found that eating raw lean meat could prevent dementia. Researchers have found that people who eat 50 grams a day are 19% less likely to develop dementia.

“Whatever we can do to investigate potential risk factors for dementia may help reduce the rate of this debilitating condition. This analysis shows that what we eat affects that risk. It’s the first step in understanding if it could give, “explains Professor Janet Cade, who oversaw the study.

Currently, further confirmation of the results is needed to fully understand the potential link between diet and risk of dementia. JB

