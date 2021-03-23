Health
Eating processed meats may increase the risk of dementia, the study says
British scientists have found a link between eating processed meats and the risk of dementia. Believe it or not, what we put on the plate can play an important role in protecting us from illness.
Researchers at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom have studied the potential link between eating processed meats and developing dementia. According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data, the total number of people with dementia is projected to reach 152 million in 2050, with health status ranging from 5% of people over the age of 60 worldwide. Affects 8%.
Scientists examined data provided by UK Biobank, a database containing genetic and health information for 493,888 people between the ages of 40 and 69. In particular, we examined how often participants ate different types of meat. They did not specifically assess the impact of a vegetarian or vegan diet on the risk of dementia.
Processed meat and risk of dementia
The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that eating 25 grams of processed meat daily was equivalent to one bacon and increased the risk of developing dementia by 44%. Therefore, this large study suggests that diet may play an important role in disease prevention.
In particular, the study diagnosed 2,896 cases of dementia in an average 8-year follow-up, with stakeholders generally older, financially disadvantaged, more likely to smoke, less physical activity, and stroke. It is reported that it is easy to wake up. Medical history and history of familial dementia, and likely to be carriers of genes highly associated with dementia.
Researchers have found that certain participants are 3 to 6 times more likely to develop dementia due to well-established genetic factors, but whether a person is genetically predisposed to develop dementia. Regardless, the risks of eating processed meats look the same, he said.
Can untreated lean meat prove protection?
In addition, the study found that eating raw lean meat could prevent dementia. Researchers have found that people who eat 50 grams a day are 19% less likely to develop dementia.
“Whatever we can do to investigate potential risk factors for dementia may help reduce the rate of this debilitating condition. This analysis shows that what we eat affects that risk. It’s the first step in understanding if it could give, “explains Professor Janet Cade, who oversaw the study.
Currently, further confirmation of the results is needed to fully understand the potential link between diet and risk of dementia. JB
Related article:
Caffeine may reduce the harmful effects of a diet rich in fat and sugar
Bad eating habits, sedentary lifestyle: Students can be hit hardest during a pandemic
Read next
Apply Please contact us for details To access the Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am and share your articles on social media. Call 8966000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, Contact Us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]