LDH: Over 10,000 Louisianas Died in COVID-19 | News





Baton Rouge, Louisiana-The Louisiana Health Department reports that as of Monday’s update, more than 10,000 Louisianas had died of COVID-19. According to LDH, in 2017, the latest year with data, only heart disease killed more people in Louisiana. In an update on Monday, March 22, LDH reported that 10,030 people had died from the virus. This number includes over 9,000 “confirmed” COVID-19 deaths and hundreds of deaths described as “possible.” The total number of coronaviruses reported in Louisiana increased by 1,334 on Monday to 441,066. Forty-two new deaths were reported. Governor John Bel Edwards issued the following statement: “Today is a tough milestone for our state, where more than 10,000 Louisianas have died in COVID-19, many family and friends have lost their loved ones, and a year of sadness and loss. We must pray for them and their families and do everything we can to prevent the spread of this horrific disease, “said Governor John Bell Edwards. “The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but there’s hope in the dark. More than a million people have started the vaccination process in Louisiana. Scientists and doctors have three emergency cases for the disease. Fortunately, we are more than ever required to wear masks, keep distance, and vaccinate to protect each other and save lives. It’s our turn. These vaccines are an important tool not only to return to a more normal life and end the pandemic, but also to reduce the number of people dying from the disease. “ Dr. Courtney Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, describes this great tragic and amazing loss of life. “10,000 lives were lost in a year,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. “In context, this caused more inhabitants than the sum of accidents, chronic lower respiratory tract disease, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease, which were the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth leading causes of death in 2017. COVID-19 It means lost in. That year, it is the second leading cause of death after heart disease. In other words, it has more inhabitants than 85% of the population of towns, cities and villages in Louisiana. I lost it with COVID. “ “We mourn many families who have lost their loved ones, and we are driven and determined to end this pandemic,” she said. “The COVID vaccine was an escape lamp from this pandemic, and the tremendous work already underway couldn’t be any more encouraging,” said state health officer Dr. Joseph Canter. “We look forward to more Louisianas getting vaccinated in the near future.” In addition to 1,055,991 people who have already been vaccinated with COVID-19 in Louisiana, the Governor’s Office has received three approvals for hundreds of thousands of additional Louisianas, including an additional group of qualified workers today. He says he is eligible to get one of the vaccines. Due to “technical issues”, daily case and death updates were delayed on Monday. LDH says they will update the numbers as soon as possible. These numbers can be found on the LDH Coronavirus website. ldh.la.gov/coronavirus..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos