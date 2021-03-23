Health
Studies claim that Viagra can extend the lifespan of men and prevent heart attacks
If you’ve heard of Viagra, you know that this drug is more than a heavenly blessing for people suffering from erectile dysfunction. However, current research reveals that the drug may also help men live longer.
Viagra Is a type of PDE5 inhibitor that is taken orally and inhibits the male reproductive enzyme PDE5 or phosphodiesterase 5 to cause an erection. This drug was previously known to lower blood pressure and was not recommended for men with coronary artery disease.
However, the 2017 survey Karolinska Institute in Sweden Men who have had a heart attack in the past have shown that they can easily tolerate PDE5 inhibitors, with hints of increasing life expectancy.
Side effects of Viagra
Latest research (Published in the journal (American College of Cardiology) is an extension of this, carried out by Dr. Martin Holtzmann of the Institute. Researchers analyzed 18,500 men with stable coronary artery disease who were being treated for impotence.. Of these, 16,500 were taking Viagra and 2,000 were taking Alprostadil-another drug to treat erectile dysfunction, but given by syringe...
Analysis showed that men who took Viagra regularly had a lower risk of heart attack, heart failure, balloon dilatation, and bypass surgery and lived longer than men who took Alprostadil... These results were based on the dose consumed by the individual-more frequent illnesses equal to lower risk.
Holtzmann said in a statement: “This suggests a causal link, but registry studies cannot answer that question. Patients receiving PDE5 inhibitors are healthier than those receiving alprostadil and are healthier. Therefore, the risk may have been low. Patients should be randomly assigned to two groups to see if it is the drug that reduces the risk. One is taking PDE5 and the other I don’t take one. “
He added: “The results we have just obtained give us a very good reason to undertake such research. Efficacy problems are common in older men, and our study now also shows that PDE5 inhibitors can protect against heart attacks and prolong lifespan... “
