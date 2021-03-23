A year of the Covid pandemic in pictures

Connect with us

One year ago today, the British public sat down in front of the TV to watch the prime minister make a statement which would turn all of our lives upside down.

The country was plunged into lockdown as a the spread of a deadly new disease called coronavirus quickly took over the country – and the globe – and turned into a terrifying worldwide pandemic.

As we retreated indoors to follow stay at home orders and protect ourselves and our peers, many of us thought it would only last a matter of weeks. Yet 12 months on, Covid-19 still dominates our everyday lives.

Queues outside supermarkets, wearing face masks, work video calls and long walks in the park have become commonplace.

Phrases such as ‘social distancing’ and ‘furlough’ were unknown in pre-pandemic times, but are now part of our daily language.

And holidays abroad, nights out clubbing and hugging our friends have become a distant memory.

But although a year marked heavily by loss, grief, missing loved ones and yearning for adventure has brought us a lot of heartache, it has also brought us some small glimmers of positivity for the future.

Renewed recognition for our hardworking healthcare workers, a national outpouring of love for a previously unknown man called Captain Tom, and hope in a vaccine to save lives across the globe. And an appreciation for the smaller things in life we may not have considered before.

Below Metro.co.uk summarises the last year of the coronavirus pandemic, in both heartbreaking and heartwarming pictures.


LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: A couple sit on the Central Line Tube wearing protective face masks while reading a newspaper on March 19, 2020 in London, England. Transport for London announced the closure of up to 40 stations as officials advised against non-essential travel. Bus and London Overground service will also be reduced. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Tube carriages started to empty as officials advised against non-essential travel (Picture: Getty Images)

Spates of ‘panic buying’ as the first national lockdown was announced cleared supermarket shelves of items like toilet paper and cleaning products (Picture: Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Workers collect items to restock the empty shelves in a London Morrisons store as panic-buying over coronavirus continues on March 14, 2020 in London England. Members of the British Retail Consortium have sent a letter to the public urging them to work together as retailers have been sold out of essentials from over buying during the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images) Harrison Jones
Hard-working supermarket staff battled to refill shelves as bosses urged customers not to buy more than they needed (Picture: Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: People line up outside of an Iceland supermarket on Roman Road on March 21, 2020 in London, England. Londoners are feeling the impact of shutdowns due to Coronavirus. Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to at least 186 countries, claiming over 11,000 lives and infecting more than 270,000 people. There have now been 3,983 diagnosed cases in the UK and 177 deaths. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Huge queues outside supermarkets will be a stark reminder of the pandemic for many years to come (Picture: Getty Images)

NEWCASTLE UNDER LYME, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 23: Four-year-old Lois Copley-Jones takes part in a live streamed broadcast of PE with fitness trainer Joe Wicks on the first day of the nationwide school closures on March 23, 2020 in Newcastle Under Lyme, United Kingdom. Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 10,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Gareth Copley)
Lois Copley-Jones, 4, takes part in a live broadcast of PE with trainer Joe Wicks on the first day of the nationwide school closures on March 23, 2020 (Picture: Getty Images)

A 74-year-old woman inspects frozen milk left on the streets by a bakery that has closed as businesses and shops shut around Bath Abbey churchyard the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 24, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
A woman inspects frozen milk left on the streets by a bakery in Bath that closed the day after the first national lockdown was announced (Picture: PA)

RETRANSMITTING CORRECTING DATE A herd of goats take advantage of quiet streets near Trinity Square, in Llandudno, north Wales. The gang of goats has been spotted strolling around the deserted streets of the seaside town during the nationwide lockdown. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 31, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Goats. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A herd of goats took over the deserted streets of Llandudno, north Wales, in lockdown (Picture: PA)

IMAGE HAS BEEN PIXELLATED BY PA PICTURE DESK Nurses tend to a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. PA Photo. The UK???s leading heart and lung hospital is working to re-open more of its non-emergency services as the number of Covid-19 patients gradually reduces, allowing redeployed staff to return from the critical care unit to their usual departments. See PA story HEALTH CoronavirusAnniversary. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Nurses tend to a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge (Picture: PA)

File photo dated 03/04/20 of undertakers wearing personal protective equipment lowering the coffin during the funeral in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground, Chislehurst of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London. Families have been told they can attend funerals to mourn their loved ones and be allowed to visit their graves. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday April 18, 2020. At the daily press briefing in Downing Street, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick asked councils to keep cemeteries and graveyards open, or to reopen them if they are currently closed. He also urged councils to keep parks open after some closed their gates in recent weeks. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Workers lower the coffin of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, who died of coronavirus at the age of 13, into the ground at the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground in Chislehurst (Picture: PA)

File photo dated 05/04/20 of a police community support officer chatting with a member of the public on Brighton beach, as the UK continued in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the announcement on March 23, 2020 of the first UK-wide lockdown. Issue date: Monday March 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story Health CoronavirusAnniversary. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Police officers worked through lockdown to ensure members of the public were following the rules (Picture: PA)

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden - raising more than 12 million pounds for the NHS. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 16, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Veteran. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
War veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore after achieving his goal of 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than 12 million pounds for the NHS (Picture: PA)

Richard, 39, and Samantha Stretton, 35, and their daughter Macey-Mae, 9, from Marine Gardens, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, applaud to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
For 10 weeks the nation clapped every Thursday evening to celebrate our NHS staff and key workers for their hard work throughout the pandemic (Picture: PA)

Communities were brought together on their doorsteps for the weekly celebration of our NHS heroes (Picture: Getty Images)

NHS staff pictured by the Thames near St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on April 23, 2020, taking part in the ‘clap for carers’ (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

A message of support has been line painted in the Edge Lane area of Liverpool to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A message of support painted on a road in Liverpool to salute local heroes (Picture: PA)

A rare double rainbow appears above Nine Elms in south London on April 30, 2020, just in time for ‘clap for carers’ (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Ben and Isaac talk to their grandparents Sue and Alan through a window, as they self-isolate at their home in Knutsford, Cheshire.
Ben and Isaac talk to their grandparents Sue and Alan through a window in Cheshire, after families haven’t been in contact for many weeks (Picture: PA)

PPE supplies arrive from Tianjin, China at Bournemouth International Airport on a plane bearing the words ‘thank you NHS’ (Picture: Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - A woman wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, reads a newspaper as she stands aboard a London Underground Tube train, in the morning rush hour on May 11, 2020, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 10 announced a phased plan to ease a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, with schools and shops to begin opening from June 1 -- as long as infection rates stay low. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman wearing a face mask reads the Metro as she stands aboard a London Underground Tube train, in the morning rush hour on May 11, 2020 (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries newborn Theo Anderson, who was born prematurely, to his mum Kirsty Anderson in Burnley General Hospital amid the pandemic (Picture: Reuters)

File photo dated 27/5/20 of a nurse making a video of a newborn baby in the maternity ward at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey to send to the parents whilst visiting hours are restricted because of COVID pandemic. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the announcement on March 23, 2020 of the first UK-wide lockdown. Issue date: Monday March 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story Health CoronavirusAnniversary. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A nurse making a video of a newborn baby, at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, to send to the parents whilst visiting hours are restricted in May 2020 (Picture: PA)

File photo dated 16/05/20 of a member of the PSNI Musgrave Street custody team wearing the PPE required to interact with a suspected Covid-19 detained person in a detention block at the station in Belfast. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the announcement on March 23, 2020 of the first UK-wide lockdown. Issue date: Monday March 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story Health CoronavirusAnniversary. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A police officer in Belfast wears PPE to interact with a detained person suspected to have contracted Covid-19 (Picture: PA)

Margaret Yeoman, 90, sees her son John Yeoman, 62, and his wife Denise Yeoman, 63, for the first time in eight weeks as they visit her at the Eothen Homes care home in Whitley Bay, Tyneside, their first in person contact since lockdown began.
Margaret Yeoman, 90, sees her son John Yeoman, 62, and his wife Denise Yeoman, 63, for the first time in eight weeks as they visit her in a Tyneside care home (Picture: PA)

TOPSHOT - Sunbathers enjoy the sunny weather on Boscombe beach in Bournemouth, south England on May 30, 2020, as lockdown measures are eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out a gradual easing of lockdown measures in England, with socially distanced groups of six friends and families allowed to meet in parks and gardens from June 1. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sunbathers enjoy the sunny weather on Boscombe beach in Bournemouth in May 2020 as lockdown measures start to be eased (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

WARRINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 01: Customers socially distance themselves as the queue to enter Ikea Warrington. The store opening saw large queues of people and traffic on adjacent roads as it reopened after the pandemic lockdown on June 01, 2020 in Warrington, United Kingdom. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to several restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking customers to shop alone. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Customers socially distance in the queue to enter Ikea Warrington as shops started to reopen in June 2020 (Picture: Getty Images)

File photo dated 12/07/20 of Ben Senior, from The Highland Council, walking amongst some of the thousands of food packages filled with supplies for Highlanders still shielding from the coronavirus pandemic in the auditorium of the Empire Theatre at Eden Court in Inverness. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the announcement on March 23, 2020 of the first UK-wide lockdown. Issue date: Monday March 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story Health CoronavirusAnniversary. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Ben Senior, from the Highland Council in Inverness, walking among some thousands of food packages filled for people still shielding over the summer (Picture: PA)

People gather in Soho, as restrictions are eased following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
July 4, 2020 was known as ‘Super Saturday’ as it was the first day of pubs reopening after lockdown measures eased over the summer (Picture: Reuters)

Late-night drinkers after 10pm in Soho, London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from Thursday pubs and restaurants will be subject to a 10pm curfew to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in England. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 22, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme was popular through August to get the public back inside England’s restaurants and spending again (Picture: PA)

Police officers patrol Old Compton Street in Soho, London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from Thursday pubs and restaurants will be subject to a 10pm curfew to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in England. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 22, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
But Boris Johnson later announced a 10pm curfew for pubs closing in England (Picture: PA)

The NHS Covid-19 mobile phone application instructs the user to self-isolate. A new three-tier system of alert levels for England has been implemented following rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 27, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The NHS Covid-19 mobile phone application was launched in September after heavy delays to help contact-tracing efforts (Picture: PA)

File photo dated 16/10/2020 of Andrew Ilesley demonstrating how to use a self-test kit at a new walk-through Covid testing in Dundee. The test used a system of connected trailers cleaned using dry ice and was the first site in Scotland to have this capability. Saturday January 30 marks the one year anniversary of the earliest known death from coronavirus in UK. Issue date: Wednesday January 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Ramped up testing across the country was used to attempt to control local outbreaks of the virus (Picture: PA)

A man walks along Abington Street in Northampton, as further changes to England?s tier system are expected to be announced, just days after millions of people came under harsher coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 30, 2020. Matt Hancock is due to address the Commons on Wednesday afternoon, with more areas set to move into the lockdown-like Tier 4 due to rising case rates around the country. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Three tiers of local restrictions were introduced in England later in 2020 to help manage coronavirus in individual areas (Picture: PA)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Members of the public are seen in Edinburgh ahead of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon review of the local restriction levels on November 10, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Scotland is reviewing its localised lockdown rules, which involved a five-tier system for assessing covid-19 risk, on a weekly basis. The policy came into effect on Nov. 2 and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested there would be little change to the rules current in place. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
In Scotland, there were five tiers of local restrictions (Picture: Getty Images)

File photo dated 17/10/20 of artist Peter Barber working on a mural in Manchester city , depicting nurse Melanie Senior, after The National Portrait Gallery commissioned the mural based on a photograph by Johannah Churchill. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the announcement on March 23, 2020 of the first UK-wide lockdown. Issue date: Monday March 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story Health CoronavirusAnniversary. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Artist Peter Barber working on a mural in Manchester city , depicting nurse Melanie Senior, based on a photograph (Picture: PA)

FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: A view through the window of a restaurant business closed by the Covid-19 lockdown on November 6, 2020 in Falmouth, England. England is now in its second national coronavirus lockdown, including Cornwall, from where on November 5th the Chief Executive of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust reported just three patients in intensive care linked to Covid-19. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
Businesses were closed once again as another four-week national lockdown was brought in over November in England (Picture: Getty Images)

People pass shuttered shops on Oxford Street, London, where the majority of shops are closed as England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 21, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
People pass shuttered shops on Oxford Street, London, during the second national lockdown (Picture: PA)

General view of a largely empty Oxford Circus, in London, as most shops and businesses remain closed whilst England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 22, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Pupils could still go to school, but the majority of shops across England were closed (Picture: PA)

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 8, 2020. The UK is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire
Vaccine hope was on the horizon as Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in the UK to receive the approved Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Coventry (Picture: PA)

Margaret Keenan (C), 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, central England, on December 8, 2020. - Britain on December 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history with a new Covid-19 jab. (Photo by Jacob King / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Margaret was applauded by staff as she left the hospital after receiving her vaccine in early December 2020 (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

A notice informing people of 'Tier 4' coronavirus restrictions lights up a digital advertising screen on Oxford Street in London, England, on December 21, 2020. London spent its second day of what could be months under the newly-introduced Tier 4 restrictions today. Under Tier 4 rules non-essential shops and many other businesses including gyms and hairdressers must close, with people instructed to stay at home other than for exempted circumstances including travel to work or education. Indoor mixing between those in different households is also banned under the new tier, upending Christmas plans for a huge swathe of the population. Concern over a more infectious strain of the coronavirus in the UK has meanwhile seen dozens of countries ban arrivals from Britain, with food supplies also disrupted after France closed the cross-Channel freight route from Dover. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto)
In December 2020 the Government introduced a fourth tier of restrictions, with non-essential businesses made to close in a similar way to a larger lockdown (Picture: NurPhoto / PA Images)

People in Oxford Street in central London after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled Christmas and introduced Tier 4 restrictions for almost 18 million people across London and eastern and south-east England, after scientists warned of the rapid spread of the new variant coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 20, 2020. The Prime Minister announced on Saturday that from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 for two weeks ? effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November. In the rest of England, the planned Christmas easing of the restrictions ? allowing three households to meet over the festive period ? will be severely curtailed to apply to Christmas Day only. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
A deserted Oxford Street after the prime minister was forced to cancel Christmas for millions of people due to a spike in coronavirus infections (Picture: PA)

A view of Bluewater shopping in Stone, Kent, after after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled Christmas for almost 18 million people across London and eastern and south-east England, after scientists warned of the rapid spread of the new variant coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 20, 2020. The Prime Minister announced on Saturday that from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 for two weeks ? effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November. In the rest of England, the planned Christmas easing of the restrictions ? allowing three households to meet over the festive period ? will be severely curtailed to apply to Christmas Day only. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A view of Bluewater shopping in Kent after people were banned from mixing over Christmas (Picture: PA)

Two people cross a quiet Millennium Bridge in London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled Christmas for almost 18 million people across London and eastern and south-east England following warnings from scientists of the rapid spread of the new variant of coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 21, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Two people cross a quiet Millennium Bridge in London on December 21, 2020 (Picture: PA)

Members of the public queue outside Lichfield Cathedral, Staffordshire, to receive an injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 15, 2021. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire
Renewed hope for the beginning of 2021 as people queued up in Staffordshire to receive the recently approved Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Picture: PA)

People queue outside the NHS vaccine that has been set up at the Centre for Life in Times Square, Newcastle. The is one of the seven mass vaccination s now opened to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 11, 2021. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Huge vaccination s were opened across the country to help spur on the UK’s mass rollout efforts (Picture: PA)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Mendel Wollenberg, 10, takes part in an online Economics class at home on January 28, 2021 in London, England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that schools in England will not be able to reopen to all pupils until at least March 8th. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Schools in England were closed once again for the third national coronavirus lockdown from January 2021 (Picture: Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: The photographer's daughter, Charlotte Devlin, 5, participates in an online viola lesson at home as schools remain closed on January 13, 2021 in Manchester, United Kingdom. With a surge of covid-19 cases fueled partly by a more infectious variant of the virus, British leaders have reimposed nationwide lockdown measures across England through at least mid February. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
Parents had to help with home schooling until schools reopened on March 8 (Picture: Getty Images)

Chains secure the doors of a closed Fuller's pub in London, during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture date: Thursday January 28, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: xxxxxx/PA Wire - - lockdown covid stock
Chains secure the doors of a closed Fuller’s pub in London during the third national lockdown (Picture: PA)

Pallbearers from 1 Yorks carry the coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Members of the First Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment (1 YORKS) have carried out a full military funeral for British Army veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore in Bedford today (Saturday 27th February) Soldiers from 1 YORKS carried the coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore, as well as laying on an honour guard and a three volley salute from a firing party at the small family funeral at Bedford Crematorium. A bugler also played The Last Post. The 1 YORKS soldiers, who had been on exercise on Salisbury Plain, went straight to Elizabeth Barracks, Pirbright to rehearse for the event on Friday. The Yorkshire Regiment is an antecedent of Captain Tom?s former unit, the Duke of Wellington?s Regiment, with whom he served in North Africa in the Second World War. The funeral was also attended by veterans from the Duke of Wellington?s Regimental Association.
The nation mourned the loss of Captain Sir Tom Moore in February 2021, after he sadly died from coronavirus at the age of 100 (Picture: UK Ministry of Defence 2021)

Mr Johnson, aged 56, received the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London last week amid controversy around the jab in the EU (Picture: Unpixs)

