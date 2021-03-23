Here’s how eating processed meats is associated with an increased risk of dementia:

It is advisable to reduce the intake of processed meats such as bacon, which can dramatically increase the risk of developing dementia.new Survey We found that eating bacon only once a day could increase the chances of developing the disease by 44%.

The findings, entitled “Meat Consumption and Risk of Developing Dementia: A Cohort Study of 493888 UK Biobank Participants,” were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Using data from 500,000 people, scientists from the University of Leeds Nutrition Epidemiology Group found that eating 25g of processed meat per day, equivalent to one rusher of bacon, increased the risk of developing the disease by 44%. discovered.

But meat lovers don’t have to despair. We also know that eating raw lean meats such as beef, pork, and veal may help protect people who consume 50g a day because they are 19% less likely to develop dementia. .. ..

Researchers were investigating a potential link between meat consumption and the development of dementia. Dementia is a health condition that affects 5% to 8% of people over the age of 60 worldwide.

Huifeng Zhang, a PhD student at the University of Leeds’ Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition, said: Evidence of evidence linking the consumption of processed meats to an increased risk of various non-communicable diseases. “

The study was supervised by Professor Janet Cade and Professor Laura Hardy of Leeds.

The team explored data provided by UK Biobank, a database containing detailed genetic and health information from 500,000 UK participants aged 40-69, and consumed and recognized different types of meat. We investigated the association with the risk of developing dementia.

The data includes how often participants consumed different types of meat, and there are six options, once or more than once, collected by UK Biobank from 2006 to 2010. This study did not specifically assess the impact of a vegetarian or vegan diet on the risk of dementia, but included data from people who stated they did not eat lean meat. It was.

Among the participants, an average of 8 years of follow-up resulted in 2,896 cases of dementia. These people are generally older, less economically educated, more likely to smoke, less physically active, have a history of stroke and family dementia, and are highly demented. Probably a carrier of the relevant gene. In the study population, men were diagnosed with dementia more than women.

Some people were 3 to 6 times more likely to develop dementia because of well-established genetic factors, but the findings show that people are genetically predisposed to develop dementia. It suggests that the risks of eating processed meats, with or without them, are the same.

People who consume large amounts of processed meat are more likely to be men, poorly educated smokers, overweight or obese, consume less vegetables and fruits, and have energy, protein, and fat (including saturated fat). The intake was high.

Meat intake was previously associated with the risk of dementia, but this is the first large-scale long-term participant to investigate the association between a particular meat type and quantity and the risk of developing the disease. It is considered a study.

There are about 50 million cases of dementia worldwide, and about 10 million new cases are diagnosed each year. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 50% to 70% of cases, and vascular dementia accounts for about 25%. Its development and progression are associated with both genetic and environmental factors, including diet and lifestyle.

“More confirmation is needed, but the direction of the effect is related to current healthy eating guidelines that suggest that reducing raw lean meat intake may be beneficial to health,” Zhang said. I have. “

“Everything we can do to investigate potential risk factors for dementia can help reduce the incidence of this debilitating condition. This analysis shows that what we eat is at risk. It’s the first step to understanding if it can affect you. “

