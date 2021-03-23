Viagra can help men with coronary artery disease live longer

Viagra can help survivors of a heart attack live longer (Getty)

Improves performance between seats and Viagra Studies show that it can also make men live longer.

Men who survive a heart attack add that the longer they take impotence medication, the lower their risk to another.

Impotence can be an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease and is treated with alprostadil, which dilates blood vessels to stiffen the penis, or so-called PDE5 inhibitors such as Viagra and Cialis tablets.

Both lower blood pressure and are at risk of heart attack and were not recommended for men with coronary artery disease.

Professor Martin Holzmann of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and his team compared the effects of PDE5 inhibitors, including alprostadil and Viagra, in 18,500 men with stable coronary artery disease.

They found that patients who received PDE5 inhibitors lived longer and had a lower risk of another heart attack or heart failure than those who received alprostadil.

Patients underwent stroke, balloon dilation, or coronary artery bypass surgery at least 6 months before starting treatment for erectile dysfunction.

Professor Holtzmann said: “The risk of a new heart attack is greatest during the first 6 months, after which coronary artery disease appears to be stable.”

Impotence drugs may have unexpected side bonuses (Getty)

The study included 16,500 men treated with PDE5 inhibitors and just under 2,000 men who received alprostadil.

Data were collected from patient, drug, and cause of death registries.

Men who received PDE5 inhibitors lived longer than men who received alprostadil and were at lower risk of new heart attacks, heart failure, balloon dilatation, and bypass surgery.

Professor Holtzmann said: “This suggests a causal relationship, but registry research cannot answer that question.

Patients who received’PDE5 inhibitors may have been healthier and therefore at lower risk than those who received alprostadil.

“To see if it is a drug that reduces risk, patients should be randomly assigned to two groups, one taking PDE5 and the other not.

“The results we have just obtained give us a very good reason to undertake such research.”

Viagra and other PDE5 inhibitors are only available by prescription in Sweden and cannot be purchased over-the-counter.

However, Professor Holtzmann hopes that men with coronary artery disease will not hesitate to work with their doctors to tackle the problem.

This study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

