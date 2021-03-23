Seasonal allergies expected to increase in the coming weeks





Fort Wayne, Indiana (WANE) — The change to spring also means an increase in seasonal allergies. In our area, trees are the main cause of pollen in the spring. They mainly last until the end of May, after which grass pollen begins and lasts until June. In addition to the cold months of February, much of the winter was fairly mild, but even in the mild winters, the early arrival of the allergic season, which some had expected, was not seen. “Usually you would think so. In fact, you would have expected tree pollen to appear much earlier this year,” said Heather Willison, a PPG nurse practitioner. Allergies, asthma, immunology, “But when I look around the neighborhood and the trees, some of them start to sprout, but I don’t see them very often. In some years, I might have seen the pollen of trees about a week ago. , Not so many this year. “ Willison added that more people were experiencing allergic symptoms last month, most of them due to temperature fluctuations. From winter to spring, changes in temperature and air pressure can cause your nose to move and become crowded. At warmer temperatures we recently experienced, Willison expects tree pollen to increase in the next week or two. Symptoms of seasonal allergies vary from person to person, but common symptoms include sneezing, itching, watery eyes, itchy throat, and runny nose. During the period of COVID-19, some of these symptoms may appear to overlap, but if you are allergic, you may experience fever, body pain, and shortness of breath like COVID-19. There is none. “The big thing we tell patients is that obviously they become symptomatological again, and when they are in public places such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, the scarlet letter will be you again in the absence of allergic drugs. If it doesn’t work the way it should, or if it doesn’t work normally, or if you have a fever or a sore sensation, you should check COVID-19 instead, “Willison said. I will explain. If you are suffering from seasonal allergies, Willison recommends taking over-the-counter allergy medications first, but if that doesn’t work, look for an allergist for testing.

