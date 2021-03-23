A year of Covid’s blockade and the pressure it put on northeastern hospitals

Extraordinary pressure COVID-19 Naked by these numbers located in northeastern hospitals.
From March 2020 to March 16, this year, we examined the bed occupancy of patients confirmed to be infected with the virus in six major regions in the northeast. NHS Foundation trust.
The numbers show an early surge in treatment of an average of 714 Covid patients per day for all six trusts from March to April.
After that, the number dropped to a single digit in the summer in August, and then suddenly revived in September following the relaxation of blockade restrictions and the return to school.
The numbers surged during Christmas, and in January Covid patients’ bed occupancy reached a record average of 786 per day, but has begun to decline again with the second blockade and, of course, vaccine deployment.
march
NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month. Maximum number of days. Average daily occupancy rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 386; 74; 32
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 408; 67; 34
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 89; 24; 7
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 234; 51; 8
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 260; 55; 22
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 36; 9; 3
On average every day 106 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in March
April
NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month. Maximum number of days. Average daily occupancy rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 4,377; 211; 146
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 3,426; 144; 114
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 2,954; 124; 98
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 3,236; 135; 108
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 3,430; 143; 114
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 831; 46; 28
On average every day 714 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in April
May
NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 1,708; 55; 121
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 1,957; 111; 63
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 753; 67; 24
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 2,124; 106; 68
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 1,322; 96; 43
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 83; 8; 3
On average every day 322Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in May
June
NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 356; 25; 12
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 817; 39; 27
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 85; 4; 3
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 657; 38; 22
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 527; 26; 18
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 48; 4; 2
On average every day 84 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in June
July
NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 79; 6; 2.5
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 228; 22; 7
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 11; 1; 0.4
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 166; 12; 5
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 105; 7; 4
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 11; 1; 0.4
On average every day 20 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in July
August
NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 47; 3; 1.5
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 31; 4; 1
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 11; 1; 0.4
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 83; 4; 3
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 30; 3; 1
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 10; 1; 0.3
On average every day 7 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in August
September
NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 796; 67; 27
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 436; 49; 15
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 211; 21; 7
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 199; 26; 7
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 296; 21; 10
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 1; 1; 0.03
On average every day 66 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in September
October
NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 3,142; 142; 101
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 1,978; 94; 64
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 1,765; 97; 57
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 1,758; 103; 57
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 1,515; 81; 49
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 166; 12; 5
On average every day 333 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in October
November
NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 4,498; 164; 150
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 3,511; 146; 117
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 3,016; 141; 100
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 4,390; 171; 146
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 3,522; 153; 117
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 366; 18; 13
On average every day 643 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in November
December
NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 5,951; 231; 192
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 1,901; 90; 61
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 827; 58; 27
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 3,892; 189; 125
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 3,052; 115; 98
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 159; 14; 5
On average every day 508 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in December
January
NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 7,040; 251; 227
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 3,997; 165; 129
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 2,383; 91; 77
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 5,994; 237; 193
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 4,386; 189; 141
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 593; 28; 19
On average every day 786 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in January
February
NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 4,150; 211; 148
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 3,396; 157; 121
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 1,430; 77; 51
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 3,198; 147; 114
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 3,199; 186; 114
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 131; 15; 5
On average every day 553 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in February
March (until March 16)
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 1,021; 91; 64
Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 766; 73; 48
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 249; 32; 16
Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 726; 70; 45
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 831; 68; 52
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 16; 1; 1
On average every day 226 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in March