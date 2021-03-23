A year of Covid’s blockade and the pressure it put on northeastern hospitals





Extraordinary pressure COVID-19 Naked by these numbers located in northeastern hospitals. From March 2020 to March 16, this year, we examined the bed occupancy of patients confirmed to be infected with the virus in six major regions in the northeast. NHS Foundation trust. The numbers show an early surge in treatment of an average of 714 Covid patients per day for all six trusts from March to April. After that, the number dropped to a single digit in the summer in August, and then suddenly revived in September following the relaxation of blockade restrictions and the return to school. The numbers surged during Christmas, and in January Covid patients’ bed occupancy reached a record average of 786 per day, but has begun to decline again with the second blockade and, of course, vaccine deployment. march NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month. Maximum number of days. Average daily occupancy rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 386; 74; 32 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 408; 67; 34 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 89; 24; 7 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 234; 51; 8 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 260; 55; 22 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 36; 9; 3 On average every day 106 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in March April NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month. Maximum number of days. Average daily occupancy rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 4,377; 211; 146 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 3,426; 144; 114 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 2,954; 124; 98 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 3,236; 135; 108 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 3,430; 143; 114 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 831; 46; 28 On average every day 714 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in April May NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 1,708; 55; 121 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 1,957; 111; 63 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 753; 67; 24 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 2,124; 106; 68 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 1,322; 96; 43 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 83; 8; 3 On average every day 322Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in May June NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 356; 25; 12 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 817; 39; 27 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 85; 4; 3 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 657; 38; 22 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 527; 26; 18

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 48; 4; 2 On average every day 84 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in June July NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 79; 6; 2.5 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 228; 22; 7 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 11; 1; 0.4 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 166; 12; 5 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 105; 7; 4 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 11; 1; 0.4 On average every day 20 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in July August NHS Trust: Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 47; 3; 1.5 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 31; 4; 1 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 11; 1; 0.4 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 83; 4; 3 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 30; 3; 1 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 10; 1; 0.3 On average every day 7 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in August September NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 796; 67; 27 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 436; 49; 15 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 211; 21; 7 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 199; 26; 7 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 296; 21; 10 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 1; 1; 0.03 On average every day 66 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in September October NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 3,142; 142; 101 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 1,978; 94; 64 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 1,765; 97; 57 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 1,758; 103; 57 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 1,515; 81; 49 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 166; 12; 5 On average every day 333 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in October November NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 4,498; 164; 150 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 3,511; 146; 117 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 3,016; 141; 100 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 4,390; 171; 146 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 3,522; 153; 117 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 366; 18; 13 On average every day 643 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in November December NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 5,951; 231; 192 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 1,901; 90; 61 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 827; 58; 27 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 3,892; 189; 125 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 3,052; 115; 98 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 159; 14; 5 On average every day 508 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in December January NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 7,040; 251; 227 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 3,997; 165; 129 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 2,383; 91; 77 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 5,994; 237; 193 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 4,386; 189; 141 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 593; 28; 19 On average every day 786 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in January February NHS Trust; Total bed occupancy per month.Maximum number; average daily utilization rate South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 4,150; 211; 148 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 3,396; 157; 121 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 1,430; 77; 51 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 3,198; 147; 114 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 3,199; 186; 114 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 131; 15; 5 On average every day 553 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in February March (until March 16) South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 1,021; 91; 64 Newcastle Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 766; 73; 48 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust: 249; 32; 16 Durham County and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust: 726; 70; 45 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 831; 68; 52 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust: 16; 1; 1 On average every day 226 Covid patients I was being treated at a hospital in the northeast in March

