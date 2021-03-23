Health
COVID-19 vaccination of children
With vaccines targeting Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) becoming generally available, providing these vaccines to children is important to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a step. Vaccine development occurred early in the COVID-19 pandemic, in parallel with co-production.1 This process was facilitated by an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the COVID-19 vaccine.2 This process was significantly faster than expected on traditional timelines, but as expected with other vaccines and medical products, it ensures maximum safety and efficacy of these vaccines. A great deal of effort was made to do so.
In an interview, FDA Directors of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Peter Marks, MD, and PhD, reiterated that the FDA has shortened the vaccine timeline “without compromising the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.” It was.3 Although the timeline has been accelerated, there has been no difference in the process for independent scientific expert studies and data reviews conducted using vaccines. The entire review process was transparent, with several publicly available meetings where safety and effectiveness were addressed and demonstrated. Industry data is also open to the public. In addition, post-deployment surveillance will continue for clinical trial participants. Vaccines deployed in the community are safe and all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are highly effective in building prevention and protection for COVID-19.Four
But now that COVID-19 vaccinated adults, like other vaccines and medical products, are effective, the next question many ask is when to start vaccination of children. That is to say. In the early days of the pandemic, minors’ COVID-19 vaccination caused ethical issues. In particular, we waited until the safety and efficacy of adults were established.Five However, it was thought that waiting too long could delay the potential benefits of vaccination for individuals and communities. Many authors, such as Minz et al., Call for the need for a systematic approach to determine the safest method for enrolling pediatric patients in the COVID-19 vaccine trial.Five
There is a clear need for vaccination in the pediatric population. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals have worked together to collect COVID-19 data on pediatric patients.6 Currently available data are promising, as COVID-19-related hospitalizations and mortality rates are rare in pediatric patients. However, a rare but serious pediatric population condition called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammation Syndrome (MIS-C) is still under investigation and raises concerns.7
Although the number of cases of COVID-19 is decreasing, there are still millions of children who test positive for COVID-19. In addition to the risks to the child himself, these infections pose a risk when they spread to others. There is also an economic impact that this pandemic should consider to have had on the community. Quarantine and social distance alone are causing serious global economic consequences, and local school districts are also unaffected by these impacts.8
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) meets regularly to provide up-to-date information on a variety of vaccine-related issues, but the need for a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial in recent months. Is required.9 Moderna has begun testing vaccines in children aged 6 months to 12 years.Ten Pfizer-BioNTech also has vaccine trials currently underway in adolescence.11 Johnson & Johnson is expected to follow suit, and investigators have already begun vaccination of children over the age of 6 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.12 Moderna’s research is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the process to date is as transparent as the initial vaccine development.
Vaccination of as many people as possible is a major goal to defeat COVID-19 globally. And it is important that the vaccine be available to all patients, especially the pediatric population. The COVID-19 vaccines available so far are safe and effective, and vaccination of children will be an important step in continuing the fight against this pandemic.
Eevar B Rossavik, DO, is a Principal Resident in Pediatrics and will soon join the faculty of his program to attend Pediatrics. He is particularly interested in allergies, asthma and immunology.
