Ottawa health officials call attention to increasing cases and variants





Officials from the Dutch-Ottawa County Public Health Department are urging residents to continue precautions against COVID-19 as additional cases of the virus and B.1.1.7 mutant are currently in the county. According to local health data, the 7-day average of new daily cases in Otawa County is about 71 cases as of March 21, from a low of about 33 in February. The percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive or return positive has increased from 2.9 percent to 5.9 percent. More:Subscribe: Receive 3 months of all-access to Sentinel's award-winning digital coverage More:UK COVID variant identified in Otawa County More:Are you worried about variants?Experts say they will be vaccinated More:Michigan: Residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination on April 5 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID data tracker, the 7-day case rate in Otawa County is 128 per 100,000, the highest level of CDC infection. Authorities are calling on residents to maintain habits such as washing hands frequently, keeping social distance, wearing masks, and vaccination with COVID-19 when available. "It is important for everyone to continue their disease prevention strategy," OCDPH senior epidemiologist Derel Glashower said in a statement. "We don't want to lose the progress the community has made to combat COVID-19, especially when the more infectious B 1.1.7 variant is widespread, increasing the number of cases and test positive rates. You need to be especially careful because it is. " At the time of writing, OCDPH personnel identified three confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant. British variants are considered to be more contagious and have been found throughout the neighboring Allegan counties and states. Health officials warn that increasing cases of this variant could lead to increased infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Marcia Mansaray, Deputy Health Officer at OCDPH, said: "Testing is more important than ever. If you don't find the virus, you can't stop it!" According to local health data, there have been a total of 23,477 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 353 deaths in Otawa County since the outbreak of the pandemic, including all possible cases and deaths confirmed in the lab. Local vaccination efforts are ongoing. According to state health data, about 29% of Otawa County residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. As of March 18, 103,580 vaccines have been given to residents of Otawa County.







