



Leeds, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom —Eating 25g of processed meat daily increases your risk of developing dementia by 44%. However, eating raw lean meats such as beef, pork, and veal can protect people who consume 50g daily because they are 19% less likely to develop dementia. that is Latest from the University of Leeds.. Scientists from the University’s Nutrition Epidemiology Group used data from 500,000 people provided by UK Biobank. This is a database containing detailed genetic and health information from 500,000 UK participants aged 40-69. The data includes how often participants consumed different types of meat. 2006-2010 by Biobank. This study did not specifically assess the impact of a vegetarian or vegan diet on the risk of dementia, but included data from people who stated they did not eat lean meat. It was. Among the participants, an average of 8 years of follow-up resulted in 2,896 cases of dementia. These people are generally older, less economically educated, more likely to smoke, less physically active, have a history of stroke, and are carriers of genes associated with dementia. Probability is high. Men were diagnosed with dementia more than women. Although some people are three to six times more likely to develop dementia due to genetic factors, a press release on this topic states, “The findings are related to whether a person is predisposed to develop genetically. It suggests that the risks of eating processed meats are the same. Illness. “ Relation: Bacteria associated with animal foods can help prevent CVD

Studies: Higher Omega 3 Index May Protect Brains from Air Pollution Those who consumed large amounts of processed meat were more likely to be men, poorly educated smokers, overweight or obese, had low vegetable and fruit intakes, and had high calorie, protein, and fat intakes. .. Dr. Huifeng Zhang, a senior researcher, a student of the Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition said in a press release: “The prevalence of dementia is increasing worldwide, and diet as a correctable factor may play a role. Our study shows that the consumption of processed meat is a risk for various non-communicable diseases. It shows that there is increasing evidence that leads to an increase in sickness. Although further confirmation is needed, the direction of effect is related to current healthy dietary guidelines and intake of raw lean meat. It suggests that reducing illness may be beneficial to your health. “

