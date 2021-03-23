Democratic Republic of the Congo begins countdown until the end of the Ebola outbreak in the east





Ebola virus particles on larger cells (red). Credit: NIAID

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the first deadly Ebola virus broke out in 1976, has now begun a countdown to the official end of the latest outbreak in the eastern part of the country, health officials said Tuesday. According to the World Health Organization’s office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the last patient treated for Ebola was negative for the second time on Sunday, triggering a 42-day countdown from Monday. This period is twice the average maximum incubation period for Ebola. Twelve cases have been recorded since the virus reappeared on February 7 in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, half of which are fatal. The virus, which is transmitted from infected animals to humans, is transmitted between people through body fluids. The main symptoms are fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhea. According to the WHO’s final status report last Thursday, 1,606 people were vaccinated against Ebola at the DRC. The poorest countries.. The vaccine, developed by the US laboratories Merck Sharpe and Dohme, occurred during the 10th and 11th outbreaks of Ebola in North and South Kivu and the neighboring Ituri province from August 2018 to June 2020. Sometimes first used. The western equatorial region from July to November 2020. With more than 2,200 deaths recorded, the 10th epidemic is considered the worst case that has hit the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 1976, lasting from August 2018 to June 2020. The virus also broke out in Guinea, West Africa, in mid-February, killing 18 people and 9 people, according to the WHO. Nearly 4,000 people are vaccinated. The worst outbreak of Ebola in history began in southern Guinea in December 2013 and then spread to two neighboring West African countries, Liberia and Sierra Leone. The WHO estimates that the epidemic killed more than 11,300 of the approximately 29,000 registered cases. Democratic Republic of the Congo Starts Ebola Vaccination After New Outbreak © 2021 AFP Quote: DR Congo will start the countdown until the end of the outbreak of Ebola in the east (March 23, 2021). This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

