Who was Joychan? An 18-year-old private school student hung his head when he saw his boyfriend horrified at FaceTime.





Monmouth, Wales: Last month, a Hong Kong man called Jeremy Mack had to witness something horrifying. On February 9, an 18-year-old student died at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, Wales. She was brought from Monmouth Girls’ School by a teacher four days ago. Doctors reportedly declared her “brain stem dead” after she was taken to the intensive care unit. But what makes this tragedy even more frightening is that her death was caused by a suicide attempt. And perhaps even more scary is that her attempt to hang her head was witnessed by her boyfriend Mack on another continent. read more How did Kent Taylor die? The tragedy behind Texas Roadhouse CEO’s suicide after fighting “serious” Covid-19 symptoms K drama writer and mother found dead outside the building and suspected of “jumping together” We laughed, cried, ate, and recalled. A truly “fun” night was held in Augusta, which was incredible. Thank you for sharing the night with us to commemorate the joy. #memories pic.twitter.com/YYfc4OpJkE — MonGirls Boarding (@MonGirlBoarding) February 6, 2021 According to the report Daily mail, Mak issued a warning after seeing his girlfriend Joy Chan trying to commit suicide on FaceTime. She was reportedly alone in her room when this happened. Mack, who saw the attempt unfolding in front of him about 6,000 miles away, immediately called the school and issued a warning. The staff found Chan and hurried to the hospital. Who is Joychan? Hei Tung Chan, also known as Joy, was an 18-year-old A-level student at the Monmouth School for Girls.Chan was reportedly one of dozens of students from Hong Kong forbidden From returning home for half a year from their English school. Chan was reportedly suspended from school after being found buying alcohol for a minor student. It was also reported that she had “boyfriend’s trouble”. Emma Butts, the parent of the school’s assistant house, said of the email: The joy was interrupted and she was told that what she did was illegal and had consequences. Basically, she sat in the boarding house-she was unhappy, but took it mature. “ The report also said the boarding school obligations stated that “Joy has problems with his boyfriend.” She was reportedly upset after her ex-boyfriend tweeted her image, but there was no evidence that it was distributed to anyone else. She was also reported to be “angry at herself” with poor grades on a mock A-level economics exam. Chan’s classmate Maria Tohma said in writing: However, I’ve heard Joy crying in his room several times. She was arguing in Chinese and kicking things. She smoked and drank, but was considered a bad example and was not liked by other Chinese girls at school. “ Her principal, Jessica Miles, described her as a “nice, warm and talented” student. “We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. Hei Tung Chan (Joy) was a nice, warm and talented member of our school community. She was us. Everyone will miss it from the bottom of my heart, “she says. Said.. Miles further states: “We express our heartfelt condolences to her parents and family and support them during this tragic time. We are providing pastoral care to our students and this devastation. A professional counselor is waiting for students to understand the loss. “ If you or someone you know has suicidal ideation, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK (8255)) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also send a text message to HOME 24/7 with a trained crisis counselor to 741741 to access the Crisis Text Line. Disclaimer: This is based on the source and this information cannot be viewed individually.

